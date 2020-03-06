YAM's annual art auction broadens focus beyond the region

A color lithograph by Auguste Renoir, valued at upwards of $200,000, is hitting the auction block Saturday during the 52nd annual Yellowstone Art Museum auction.

The Renoir is one of 57 works of art to be auctioned off to benefit the YAM in its largest fundraiser of the year, yet it's one of the only works by a deceased artist.

This year’s auction includes a wide variety of artistic mediums, such as ledger art, photography, encaustic paintings, fiber art, lithographs, landscapes, and sculpture, and features primarily living artists from around the country. This year, the museum utilized an online submission form that netted 800 works from more than 200 artists.

“This year we are shaking it up and reaching out further,” board president Kim Olsen said of new names and artists from outside the region that were accepted into this year’s auction.

Thirty-three artists are new to the auction this year, according to museum curator Susan Barnett, and this year’s selection represents works from artists in 30 states, Canada, and France. Artists Michel Desroches, Clyde Butcher, and Jill Krutick all had recent solo exhibitions at the YAM.