 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Roy 'Dusty' Rogers, Jr. recalls his father's musical life
editor's pick top story

Watch Now: Roy 'Dusty' Rogers, Jr. recalls his father's musical life

Roy 'Dusty' Rogers, Jr. recalls his father Roy Rogers and memories of Trigger, Roy's faithful steed, as well as some rocky times the cowboy musician and his group had on the road to fame. He spoke at KGHL studios in Billings on Wednesday afternoon. 

Roy Rogers (then known as Leonard Slye) launched the Pioneer Trio in the 1930s with songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, and the group would carry forward to be one of the longest-lived musical groups in American music history, with 47 official members rotating through the group, now known as the Sons of the Pioneers. 

The Sons of the Pioneers is now a six-piece band featuring Rogers' son Dusty on lead vocals, and they perform in Billings tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 29) at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center.

Roy "Dusty" Rogers, Jr. recalled his father Roy Rogers and memories of Trigger, Roy's faithful steed, as well as some rocky times the cowboy musician and his group had on the road to fame during a stop at KGHL studios in Billings on Wednesday afternoon. 

Roy Rogers (then known as Leonard Slye) launched the Pioneer Trio in the 1930s with songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, and the group would carry forward to be one of the longest-lived musical groups in American music history, with 47 official members rotating through the group, now known as the Sons of the Pioneers. 

Sons of the Pioneers

Roy 'Dusty' Rogers, Jr. recalls his father Roy Rogers and memories of Trigger, Roy's faithful steed, as well as some rocky times the cowboy musician and his group had on the road to fame. He spoke at KGHL studios in Billings on Wednesday afternoon. 

Roy Rogers (then known as Leonard Slye) launched the Pioneer Trio in the 1930s with songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, and the group would carry forward to be one of the longest-lived musical groups in American music history, with 47 official members rotating through the group, now known as the Sons of the Pioneers. 

The Sons of the Pioneers is now a six-piece band featuring Rogers' son Dusty on lead vocals, and they perform in Billings on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center.

The Sons of the Pioneers is now a six-piece band featuring Rogers' son Dusty on lead vocals, and they perform in Billings on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to loved ones with fashion

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News