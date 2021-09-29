Watch Now: Roy 'Dusty' Rogers, Jr. recalls his father's musical life

Roy "Dusty" Rogers, Jr. recalled his father Roy Rogers and memories of Trigger, Roy's faithful steed, as well as some rocky times the cowboy musician and his group had on the road to fame during a stop at KGHL studios in Billings on Wednesday afternoon.

Roy Rogers (then known as Leonard Slye) launched the Pioneer Trio in the 1930s with songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, and the group would carry forward to be one of the longest-lived musical groups in American music history, with 47 official members rotating through the group, now known as the Sons of the Pioneers.

The Sons of the Pioneers is now a six-piece band featuring Rogers' son Dusty on lead vocals, and they perform in Billings on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.