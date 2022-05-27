ArtWalk is back on Friday, June 3

ArtWalk Downtown Billings hosts its third event of the 2022 Season on Friday, June 3, 2022 in downtown Billings.

Twenty ArtWalk locations across downtown will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., and will host exhibits featuring artists from Billings and the region.

One-Time Participants include Zest Kitchen Goods, 110 N. 29th St., and Rockets, 2905 Second Ave. N.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking.

A mobile-friendly map and more information about the June 3rd event, including images and gallery notes, can be found at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

Upcoming ArtWalk events are planned for August 5, October 7, and December 2, 2022.

Uptown Loop

Yellowstone Art Museum, 410 North 27th Street, shows the 1983 documentary film, "I’d Rather Be Powwowing," in the M.J. Murdock Gallery from 5-7:30 p.m. The film is shown to accompany Jessie Albrecht and Sean Chandler’s current exhibition at YAM; it was produced by George Horse Capture and features Al Chandler, Sean Chandler’s father. The younger Chandler, a member of the Gros Ventre (A’aninin) nation in Montana, works in the economic mainstream while maintaining traditional and cultural connections.

Billings First Congregational Church (BFC), 310 North 27th Street, celebrates June as PRIDE MONTH and hosts selected artists and their work. Check artwalkbillings.com for more information. From the home page, scroll down to the Uptown Loop and click on arrows to the right to find BFC.

This House of Books, 224 North Broadway, will showcase art that’s been donated to the Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) to support its work alleviating homelessness. Art pieces include works by Florence Gardner, Rochelle Cattrell, Laura Carter Woods and others. All sales proceeds benefit MRM.

Inkredible Art Productions, 217 North Broadway Suite 2, is closed for the June 3 event.

Barjons Books, 223 North 29th Street, will host a murder of crows and a conspiracy of ravens by Karyn Dunbar. Dunbar considers the crows and ravens to be her artistic spirit guides. She finds them mystical and their presence allows her to create visual parables.

Hedden-Empire Gallery, 206 North 29th Street, is excited to host Willis Johnson and his wildlife sculptures that capture the beauty of bodies in space. Much more than flesh and bone, Johnson’s sculptures contain and exude presence. Each one has an attitude and a demeanor that is inherently singular, vibrant, and expressive. The large, crisp gallery space on the Hedden-Empire’s main floor showcases Johnson’s sculptures.

Skypoint Loop

Kennedy Stained Glass will be closed for the June 3 ArtWalk.

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Avenue North, hosts guest artist Matt Berg and highlights work by co-op gallery artists, Madelein Bladow and Maria Isabel Bonilla. Bladow paints landscapes, abstracts and creates collages. She works primarily in transparent watercolor and often experiments with new mediums. Bonilla’s art is infused with “the Colombian Spirit” and nostalgia for her Colombian homeland. Described as “Tropical Surrealism with a hint of Salsa music” it favors a flashy, psychedelic aesthetic mixed with traditional and unexpected materials.It explodes with color, bold lines and seductive shimmering elements.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Avenue North, Suite 235, focuses attention on work by Haraden that asks the question, “Can interesting, provocative art be created when an artist tosses bits of scrap paper onto a canvas and bonds them together where they land?” As the viewer, it’s your decision to make.

Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA), 116 North 29th Street, shines a spotlight on work created by art students from Billings West High School.

Zest Kitchen Goods, 110 North 29th Street, joins the June ArtWalk with an exhibit of edibles in watercolor by Noel Hawke. Hawke is a teacher at Crooked Line Studio and a member of the Billings Art Association. Zest offers the creative cook everything he/she needs for summer celebrations.

Global Village, 2815 2nd Avenue North, has partnered with Crooked Line Studio to bring you a chance to paint rocks during the June 3rd ArtWalk. All supplies provided. Artists of all ages and abilities are invited. When you need a break and/or the kiddos are restless, head over to Global Village on the Skypoint Loop!

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 2nd Avenue North, unveils the latest mural in downtown Billings during the Spring ArtWalk. Created by artist Elley Swan, the mural is 60 feet long on the south-facing wall of the Billings Symphony’s building. She will display her paintings at the Symphony office and be on hand to discuss her other murals across the city. Members of the MSUB Student Arts League will display and sell their work.

Montana Gallery, 2710 2nd Avenue North, attracts a lively and eclectic crowd to celebrate contemporary western art during each ArtWalk. Led by artist Tyler Murphy, the gallery promotes work by Coila Evans, Daniel Keyes, Richie Carter and others.

Ceilon Aspensen Art, 113 North Broadway #406, exhibits new paintings for the June ArtWalk. A Laurel High School art teacher, Aspensen recently received her doctorate in American Studies from Montana State University-Bozeman. Her gallery is above Montana Brewing Company on the 4th floor of the Montana Power Building.

Aspinwall, 103 North Broadway, welcomes Jessica Brophy, owner of Free Indeed Art, and her custom fine art. Brophy is at her best when called upon to paint portraits of beloved pets. She maintains a “pop up” studio at Aspinwall during ArtWalk events. Also on view are outdoor photographs by Trevan Hiersche.

Bishops Cut/Color, 108 North Broadway, is closed for the June 3 ArtWalk.

Rocket Burritos, 2809 First Avenue North, returns to the ArtWalk to highlight the work of Gunnar Stephan, a pop artist who focuses on mixed media, western outlaws, and ironic interpretations of icons. Not necessarily clean, and not necessarily messy, Stephan’s works take the focus away from the “clean cut” side of the art world.

Historic Loop

Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Avenue, presents "Avis Marvelous: Ornithology on the Western Frontier," a traveling exhibit featuring 19th-century lithographs of native birds, including several by John James Audubon and unique avian taxidermy on loan from the Montana Audubon Center. "Avis Marvelous" will close in late June. Free admission during ArtWalk.

Kirks Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Avenue, proudly presents Nature Morte, a fresh, collaborative body of new work from Courtney Blazon and Louis Habeck that investigates the artistic traditions of still life in a contemporary context. The exhibit opens on Friday, June 3 with an ArtWalk reception from 5-9 p.m. It remains up for viewing through July 23. Nick Rogers’ photographs, which document Kirks Grocery events from the last three years are also on view.

Native American Development Corporation, 17 North 26th Street, hosts Apsaalooke (Crow) artists who work with textiles and beads, invoke traditional designs and add surprising contemporary twists to their work. Working as TRIIA, the group includes Della Big Hair - Stump (Della’s Designs), Carrie Moran McCleary (Plains Soul) and Olivia Williamson (Lady Pompadour). They love to chat about their work.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Avenue, features gallery works by Harry Koyama that portray American Indian dancers, buffalo, grizzly bears, mountain lions and other iconic images of the American West. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue, known best as “where the locals eat,” welcomes Angela Rafferty, a multimedia artist who uses metal, paint, and photography to digitally create one of a kind works of art. She draws inspiration from traditional expectations in the modern world. Works by Justin Dowler are also featured.

