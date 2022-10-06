ArtWalk returns for fall on Friday, Oct. 7

Cool fall weather is here, but the arts scene in Billings just keeps heating up.

ArtWalk Downtown Billings hosts its fifth event of the 2022 Season on Friday, October 7, 2022 in downtown Billings.

ArtWalk locations across downtown will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) to host exhibits and feature artists from Billings and the surrounding region. A mobile-friendly map and more information about the October 7 event, including images and gallery notes, can be found at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

Adding to the evening on the October 7th ArtWalk are two one-time participants. Emily Nienaber will present her work at the Arcade at the Babcock Theatre (2812 2nd Ave. N.). And Zest Billings, located at 110 N. 29th St. will feature work from potter Sandy Dvarishkis.

There are two new season members joining ArtWalk. There's Da Vinci’s Workshop at 2706 2nd Ave N. and Terakedis Fine Art at 2420 2nd Ave. N.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking after 5 p.m.

The last ArtWalk of the 2022 season is scheduled for Friday, December 2nd.

Uptown Loop

Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM), 410 N. 27th St., welcomes artist Jane Waggoner Deschner for an artist talk and reception beginning at 5:00 p.m. for the exhibit "Remember Me." Deschner uses embroidery and stitching techniques over photographs and memorabilia to create connections within the human experience. This installation includes over twelve- hundred pieces, images, and texts. Museum admission is free during ArtWalk. YAM closes at 8 p.m.

Billings First Congregational Church (BFC), 310 N. 27th St., features photographer Edward Barta: “South Africa in Black and White”. This exhibit features landscape and wildlife photographs in black and white during a recent trip to South Africa.

Inkredible Art Productions, 217 N. Broadway Ste. 2. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com (on the Uptown Loop) for details about its October 7th exhibit.

Barjons Books, 223 N. 29th St., hosts artist Gunnar Gebhart. A carpenter and fine woodworker, Gunnar was inspired by his wife’s interest in tarot cards to create this series of epoxy pours and custom frames. Each piece includes recycled and reclaimed materials from his various projects.

Hedden-Empire Gallery, 206 N. 29th St., Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com (on the Uptown Loop) for details about its October 7th exhibit.

Terakedis Fine Art at Snook Art Company, 2420 2nd Ave. N., a new ArtWalk season member, features artist Gennie DeWeese and may other regional artists. The exhibited work was initially done for the Rattlesnake Valley Press Centennial Portfolio project and includes colored woodcuts. According to DeWeese at the time, the prints are an outgrowth of images in nature chosen for their compatibility with the woodcut form, but almost surely experienced by her in the area around Bozeman where she lived.

Skypoint Loop

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Ave. N., will feature works by Billings artists and Sandstone co-op members, Ken and Christine Denning (husband and wife team), and Jennifer Baretta. Mary Knapp will also be featured as a guest artist through October.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Ave. N., Ste. 235, mixed media artist, Stephen Haraden continues to use scrap paper in his work by tossing it onto exposed corrugated cardboard layers. Conversations with the artist will be had throughout the evening of ArtWalk.

Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA),116 N. 29th St. The DBA welcomes back acclaimed, award-winning artist Carlin Bear Don’t Walk (Crow/ Northern Cheyenne) for the October Art Walk. His “Home Sweet Home” exhibition chronicles his journey from reservation roads to the city and everything in between.

This House of Books, 116 N. 29th St., please check-out their new location on retail row, N. 29th St.

Global Village, 2815 2nd Ave. N., welcomes photographer Morgan Alexander Belveal. As a citizen of the world, Belveal seeks humanity and connection in everything that he does through his photography and his commitment to storytelling. For ArtWalk, Belveal hopes “to show photos that celebrate the people and places behind the fair trade products in Global Village.”

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 2nd Ave. N., presents artwork by residents of MorningStar of Billings. This dynamic collection of artwork represents a variety of artistic media including sculpture, acrylic and oil paintings, needlepoint, and a bit of everything in-between created in MorningStar’s weekly art classes.

Montana Gallery, 2710 2nd Ave. N., attracts a lively and eclectic crowd to celebrate contemporary western art during each ArtWalk. Led by artist Tyler Murphy, the gallery promotes work by Coila Evans, Daniel Keyes, Richie Carter and others.

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2409 2nd Ave. N., is officially open its NEW location. Stop by and greet Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld in her new spot.

Ceilon Aspensen Art, 113 N. Broadway #406, exhibits works by local artist and educator, Ceilon Aspensen. As a visual storyteller, Aspensen creates original works of fine art as “dreams and visions from and about the natural world, and her own inner world. She creates landscapes, still-lifes, and portraits, through the vehicle of her own imagination." See what's new at her studio on October 7!

Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, welcomes Jessica Brophy, owner of Free Indeed Art, and her custom fine art. Jessica works one-on-one with each of her clients to create a painting or drawing around their style and what they love. She is most well known for her pet portraits. She maintains a “pop up” studio at Aspinwall during ArtWalk events.

Bishops Cut/Color, 108 N. Broadway, features Megan Senn. Megan’s artwork is heavily influenced by the beauty that Montana holds. Texture, depth, bold colors, large canvases, and layers are the building blocks of each of her pieces. She works in mixed media, with a focus on acrylics.

Babcock Theatre Arcade, 2812 2nd Ave. N., is located in between the historic Babcock Theatre and Montague’s Jewelers. Artist Emily Nienaber presents an exhibit full of oil paintings that have a special link to living life in Montana. Each piece offers much detail and eye catching color pallets. Light refreshments offered to ArtWalk attendees.

Zest, 110 N. 29th St., welcomes potter Sandy Dvarishkis for ArtWalk. Dvarishkis says of her art, “I make functional pottery to enrich our lives with art while eating and drinking. There is an intimate relationship that develops between the user and the pottery: a visual experience and a tactile experience that deepens with use”

Da Vinci’s Workshop, 2706 2nd Ave., a new ArtWalk season member, features Billings buildings with a spooky artist twist! They will have art displayed by a few local artists on one side of The Workshop and on the other side snacks, a little music, & a spooky building art making station for art walkers!

Historic Loop

Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave., will feature its newest exhibit, “Ralston Unfinished.” This exhibit gives visitors a unique peek into famed western artist JK Ralston’s creative and historic processes. The Ralston cabin will also be open for tours.

Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Avenue, is closed for the October 7th ArtWalk

Native American Development Corporation, 17 North 26th Street, hosts Blackfeet, Crow, Aaniinen, and Nakoda artists who work with textiles, beads, and prints to invoke traditional designs while adding contemporary elements to each piece. Working as TRIIA, the group includes Della Big Hair - Stump (Della’s Designs), Wozak Chandler, Cedar Bulltail (Cedar Rose Creations), and many more.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Avenue, showcases gallery works by Harry Koyama. Koyama's paintings portray the quintessential American west through images of American Indian dancers, buffalo, grizzly bears, mountain lions, and other iconic images. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue, Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com (on the Historic Loop) for details about its October 7th exhibit