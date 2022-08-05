ArtWalk returns on Friday, August 5

ArtWalk Downtown Billings hosts its fourth event of the 2022 Season on Friday, August 5, 2022 in downtown Billings.

Twenty-three ArtWalk locations across downtown will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) to host exhibits and feature artists from Billings and our region.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking after 5 p.m..

A mobile-friendly map and more information about the August 5th event, including images and gallery notes, can be found at www.artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

Two more ArtWalk events are planned for the 2022 Season on October 7, 2022 and December 2, 2022.

Uptown Loop

Yellowstone Art Museum, 410 North 27th Street, opens its 2022 Art Auction exhibition with a Gala Art Auction Preview beginning at 5:30 p.m. A special reception to celebrate the auction's participating artists will take place during ArtWalk. All are invited to enjoy light appetizers, meet the artists, and be among the first to see this exceptional collection of art from across the region. The 2022 art auction ends on September 10 with a live auction. Museum admission is free during ArtWalk. YAM closes at 8 p.m.

Inkredible Art Productions, 217 North Broadway Suite 2, asks that you check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com (on the Uptown Loop) for details about its upcoming exhibit on August 5th.

Barjons Books, 223 North 29th Street, hosts Shelly Raggi Young and her exhibit entitled “Welcome.” Shelly seeks to inspire a sense of inner balance in those who view her art. She works primarily in acrylic and incorporates natural elements. Also a best selling author, Young's ArtWalk appearance includes a book-signing and refreshments.

Hedden-Empire Gallery, 206 North 29th Street, features the imaginative, colorful and sometimes irreverent work of Billings artist, Robbie Mann. His current series of paintings and drawings break down ideas and fantasies about the wild west as presented in traditional Western paintings.

North Park Community Art Project, 626 North 22nd Street, is the exciting street art project funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and spearheaded by BURD (Billings Urban Revitalization District). Artists Elley Swan, Elyssa Leininger and others have painted asphalt murals to connect North Park with its neighbors and the Head Start campus. This is so exciting!

Muse Movement and Music Studio, 504 North 20th Street, holds its grand opening extravaganza in a classic venue reminiscent of ArtWalk's early days. MMMS holds space for an eclectic amalgamation of Montana artists, live music, performance art and more! Adjacent to InpirINKTattoo which features “tattoos with a creative edge.” Hosted by April Dawn and Julius Ostby.

Skypoint Loop

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Avenue North, will feature work by celebrated Billings artists and Sandstone co-op members, Donna Moore and Lana Bittner. Sandstone's guest artist is weaver Jamie Stevens. Stevens is inspired by colors of the natural world. With over 35 years of experience, she now weaves wall hangings using a technique known as “soari,” a Japanese Zen term meaning “everything has its own individual dignity.” She works with wool, silk, and cotton fibers, and some synthetics.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Avenue North, Suite 235, is the studio of ever evolving Billings artist, Stephen Haraden. Of late, he's tossing about random pieces of scrap newsprint, craft paper and cardboard to create multi-layered pieces. Some say they have a Picasso-esque feel about them. Stephen loves to “talk art” with his ArtWalk visitors.

Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 North 29th Street, welcomes Billings artist, Barbara Butler. Butler recently completed a four year rigorous study of the language of art at the Annette Hathaway Atelier in Minnesota. Her impressionist art, expressed through color and texture, is frequently shown in auctions, competitions, and festivals and featured in private collections across the U.S. And Canada.

This House of Books, 116 North 29th Street (new location) welcomes Kristin Logan Mayer for a return appearance. Mayer was born in and grew up in Billings. She finds immense joy in capturing differing perspectives of the world around her. Whether sharing a special view of pointing out an overlooked detail, she hopes to elicit second looks and an emotional response from the viewer.

Global Village, 2815 2nd Avenue North, features working artist, Lacie Tucker. She is the K-6 art teacher for Blue Creek Elementary School and recently returned from an artist's residency in Corciano, Italy. She works primarily in abstract expressionism and landscapes. Lacie is inspired by pop art and her young students.

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 2nd Avenue North will be closed for the August 5th ArtWalk. However you can view its 60 foot long public art mural by artist Elley Swan on the south-facing wall of its building on the east side of North 29th Street between First and Second Avenues North.

Montana Gallery, 2710 2nd Avenue North, attracts a lively and eclectic crowd to celebrate contemporary western art during each ArtWalk. Led by artist Tyler Murphy, the gallery promotes work by Coila Evans, Daniel Keyes, Richie Carter and others.

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2409 2nd Avenue North (a NEW location) hosts a “sneak peek” of its new studio. Stop by to greet Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld in her new digs and let her know how much she's been missed!

Ceilon Aspensen Art, 113 North Broadway #406, exhibits works by Ceilon Aspensen, a much-loved Laurel High School art teacher. Aspensen recently received her doctorate in American Studies from Montana State University-Bozeman. Her gallery is above Montana Brewing Company on the 4th floor of the Montana Power Building.

Aspinwall, 103 North Broadway, welcomes Jessica Brophy, owner of Free Indeed Art, and her custom fine art. Brophy is at her best when painting portraits of beloved pets. She maintains a “pop up” studio at Aspinwall during ArtWalk events.

Bishops Cut/Color, 108 North Broadway, focuses ArtWalk's attention on the commissioned mural by Jodi Lightner created for the opening of the downtown salon. Lightner is the Chair of the Art Department at MSU-Billings and known for her multi-dimensional work.

Historic Loop

Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Avenue, showcases historic and contemporary beadwork and paintings by Apsaalooke (Crow) artists that convey their perspectives of Crow history, language and culture. The exhibit is part of “Parading Through History: The Apsaalooke Nation,” now on display. Free admission.

Kirks Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Avenue, proudly presents Robin Earles: Field Notes, a mixed media exhibition that uses color and shape to explore notions of space. Earles' highly selective abilities align the readable and non-readable with intuitive travels to create a fascinating experience.

Native American Development Corporation, 17 North 26th Street, hosts Apsaalooke (Crow) artists who work with textiles and beads, invoke traditional designs and add surprising contemporary twists to their work. Working as TRIIA, the group includes Della Big Hair - Stump (Della’s Designs), Carrie Moran McCleary (Plains Soul) and Olivia Williamson (Lady Pompadour).

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Avenue, showcases gallery works by Harry Koyama. Koyama's paintings portray American Indian dancers, buffalo, grizzly bears, mountain lions and other iconic images of the American West. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue, is delighted to be back on the August ArtWalk. Known as “where the locals eat,” McCormick Cafe will host members of the Billings Arts Association. Their work includes a variety of mediums. Justin Dowler's work is also on view.

Bar MT, 2314 Montana Avenue, in the historic Depot complex, features Latin influenced portraits by Joseph LaVe.' contemporary portraits by Yvette Short and music by Kristin and Pierre LaVe.' Sales proceeds will support Joseph's continued studies at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City. Congratulations, Joseph.