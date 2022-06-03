At 92, Norrine the Outlaw Queen rides on

Norrine the Outlaw Queen knows where she’ll be buried.

The celebrated country singer, who goes by the name Norrine Linderman when she isn’t on stage, picked out her plot in the Belfry Cemetery long ago.

“That’s quite a cemetery!” she exclaimed about the graveyard, which sits on prime real estate along the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, nestled between the Pryor Mountains on one side and the Beartooths on the other.

The longtime country troubadour is 91, and living in the Bella Terra Retirement Home in Billings. She’ll turn 92 this week on June 9.

Happy Birthday to the Outlaw Queen Norrine Linderman, better known as Norrine the Outlaw Queen, turns 92 on June 9. She'd love birthday cards and greetings, which can be sent to: Norrine Gambs Bella Terra 1807 24th St. W. Billings, MT 59102

But when she talked about her upcoming birthday, she paused. She was sure to mention that her brother-in-law’s birthday is on June 1. And her son’s is June 5.

That’s who Norrine is. The seminal singer follows up one reference to herself with two or more mentions of others.

The story of Linderman, both the mythic, larger-than-life Norrine the Outlaw Queen and Norrine Linderman, the real person, isn’t just about her. It’s about the people around her, the land she grew up on and the land she’s growing old on.

Montana and the West have left their mark on Norrine. And there’s no doubt she’s left her mark on them.

Linderman was born in 1930.

“I was born and raised as a farm girl in northern Illinois,” she said. Her parents, Cliff and Norah Morris, were farmers.

“I was raised in great country and helped with the farming, the horses and cows. I’ve been around horses a lot of my life. I’m quite a horse gal,” she said, while sitting on her bed at the Bella Terra. Her bedspread is made to look like a saddle blanket, complete with silhouettes of horses.

Music came to her early and often. “I was a musician all my life,” she said. “I started singing when I was a kid.”

“My dad bought me my first small guitar,” she remembered. She moved to Montana to sing with some family friends, arriving in the late 1940’s.

“And when I got to Billings, it was really booming. A lot of people, a lot of drinkers. I put a good band together and played these nightclubs for quite a while.”

Linderman remembers those nightclubs fondly, rattling off names that have long since been swallowed up by Billings’ growth and continuous change. She mentioned one named the Midway, another called the Horseshoe.

Her most fruitful barroom collaboration in Billings was always the 17 Club, the cowboy watering hole on First Avenue that was known for its bright neon sign and colorful musical acts brought in my owner Kenny Hanlin.

“I was with that place a long time,” she remembered.

She found success in the Billings area, singing in an all-woman trio called Betty, Peggy and Norrine.

“We were out there looking good and singing good,” she said, smiling at the memory. “We were on good shows, and people started taking our pictures.”

One thing led to another, and “little by little we got to getting married,” she remembered.

This was “cowboy country” at the time, and in 1949 Norrine married into cowboy royalty by wedding Doug Linderman. Doug was a part of the Belfry-based Linderman family renowned in the West for their rodeo prowess.

Doug’s brothers were Bud and Bill, the latter of whom is a legendary rodeo cowboy, and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979.

In her room at Bella Terra, Norrine has a framed picture of Bill in his cowboy duds. Next to it is a black and white photo of Norrine and Doug. He’s wearing a cowboy hat with his sleeves rolled up and his tie loosened. She’s smiling brilliantly, in immaculately tailored western wear. There are framed rodeo photos in the background, next to liquor bottles and offset by a tinseled Christmas tree.

The photo is from 1953, in the Red Lodge nightclub Doug and Norrine owned. They called it the Swinging Doors, and with owners like them, it quickly became one of the state’s finest honky-tonks.

Linderman still loves Red Lodge, proudly noting that she heard on the news that the town had recently been named the number-one tourist destination in the country.

“It’s a hell of a town to go to,” Linderman noted. “It’s something else.”

The Swinging Doors boomed for a while. “We built up a big, popular bar” Linderman said.

But it wasn’t to last. Doug died of a heart attack in 1957. He was 33.

Their marriage produced two children: Lory and Doug Jr. Norrine became a single mother and sole breadwinner for her young family.

She married twice more, first to Val Proue and then to Bill Gambs. But they died as well. It was Norrine the Outlaw Queen against the world.

Not that she was ever alone. She can still rattle off the names of performers she played with, noting them all for their various skills on various instruments.

It was one of those collaborators who gave Linderman her nickname. While spending time with some cowboy poets (“They thought I was quite the entertainer,” she recalled), one of them told her, “Norrine, we’ve got to give you a wild name. Not just Norrine Linderman. We want to give you the name Norrine the Outlaw Queen. Will you use that?”

“You bet I will,” she responded.

She’s rubbed shoulders with Roy Rodgers and Dale Evans, and met Gene Autry “way, way back in the old days when he came into Billings.”

After selling the Swinging Doors, she owned or managed a few more clubs, but with the men gone, music became the love of her life.

Country has always been her forte, but even with her western stylings and outlaw moniker, she never considered herself tied down by a genre. “We did a lot of country and bluegrass,” she said, “but some pop, too. I learned some pop music from other bands.” She eventually started weaving some of those pop tunes into her sets.

Those sets got played all over the West, in smoky bars, crowded meeting halls and back porches galore all around the region. Linderman’s music became a soundtrack for a whole region. The name Norrine the Outlaw Queen still strikes memories all over town, from those who saw her and those that wish they had.

Linderman has lived in various places, bouncing around from Las Vegas to a stint in the tiny mining town of Bearcreek, Montana. Billings has always been her home, the place she returns to. But that never stopped her from exploring. She loves to talk about the cars she’s owned in the past, the ones that took her to those “gigs up and down the road.” She started with Chevrolets and Oldsmobiles and Cadillacs, although she got into Lincolns later in life.

It’s been a whirlwind of a life. And it’s settling down. Sort of.

She’s slowed down, she knows. But she loves where she’s living. “It’s a good operation, the Bella Terra,” she said.

Her hair is still bright red, and she still loves to wear her sequins and her cowboy hat.

Linderman still sings in Bella Terra on occasion. She’s still playing guitar, though she prefers to perform a capella when she’s around the nursing home.

And she’s eyeing a larger comeback. “I’m working on getting out and playing a couple shows at Tiny’s Tavern,” she said. She’s renowned there, and played the bar regularly pre-COVID. “Tiny’s is a popular place, so maybe around the Fourth of July time I’ll try to do a show on their patio.”

And in our age of technology, she’ll live forever online. “You can see me on YouTube,” she said, “in my cowgirl outfit, playing music.”

And sure enough, type her into the search bar and there she is, singing a Bob Dylan cover and yodeling away, a skill she said she picked up from listening to and hobnobbing with Roy Rodgers.

Her room is covered with all sorts of photos, and there are more in a drawer. “I’ve saved my pictures all my life,” Linderman said.

And the thing she comes back to, after the famous friends and the awards and the prestige, is her family.

One of the photos she’s proudest of is of her son Doug Jr., who is a pastor at a church in Las Vegas. The picture shows him with his daughters singing in a bar. Linderman taught Doug Jr. and her daughter Lory when they were younger. “Lory had a voice you couldn’t believe,” she remembered. “And Doug sings like a bird.”

Similarly, she talks of her family when she talks about her burial plot in Belfry. “The famous Belfry Cemetery,” she said, “That’s where I’ll be.”

She won’t be alone. She’ll be buried next to her daughter, Lory, who died tragically young in 1975.

Lory isn’t the only person Linderman has buried. She’s outlived all three husbands, and her beloved brother-in-law, Bill Linderman, died in a plane crash in 1965.

“I’ve helped with a lot of funerals in my day,” Linderman acknowledged. “Too many. But I’ve helped with them.”

Norrine the Outlaw Queen may know where she’ll wind up one day, but she’s in no big hurry to get there.

