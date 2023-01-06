Baroque Music Montana is a new, old voice on the state's scene

Montana's music scene — saturated with country and bluegrass — can sometimes feel old fashioned. But those banjos and harmonicas have nothing on Baroque Music Montana. The organization, which operates out of Bozeman but reaches into Montana towns both big and small, is helping redefine what live music can mean in Montana.

They're kicking off their 2023 season this weekend with "Con Tre Violini," a musical program that is bringing Baroque Music Montana to the biggest venues they've ever played. They're at Cisel Hall recital hall at Montana State University Billings on Monday, Jan. 9. There are six musicians, playing songs by old world masters like Dario Castello and Giovanni Battista Fontana.

Carrie Krause founded Baroque Music Montana in 2015. They specialize in "historical music," which means they like to play period specific songs on period specific instruments.

"Baroque" is a bit of an amorphous term. It's principally a time period, from roughly 1600 until Johann Sebastian Bach's death in 1750. But it's also a musical style, characterized by big, grandiose melodies and ornate instrumentation.

Baroque music is old. But Krause thinks its still thrillingly alive.

"I love so deeply the humbleness of this music, and the freedom it allows for the classical music fields," she said. Much classical music is rigid, but Baroque pieces allow and encourage ornamentation, where musicians add in their own notes and diversions.

"It allows for a really individualistic and personal performance of the piece," Krause said. "The 17th century was the time when instrumental music was just getting started. Before that you had a really strong vocal tradition, but then they started to play in a really virtuosic and exploratory way. So the music has this sense of 'Wow, look what we can do.'"

Baroque Music Montana is keeping that virtuosity going into the 21st century. Historical music isn't just Krause's hobby, it's her life. She's the concertmaster (first violinist) in the Bozeman Symphony.

Historic authenticity is very important to musicians like Krause. For Baroque Music Montana, the music itself is just one part of a larger story. They like to play off of original sources of sheet music, rather than anything that's been edited.

"We try to learn as much as we can about the performers and that particular place and that particular time so that we have a sense of the whole cultural context from where the music comes from," Krause said.

To perform something, you don't just need to know the notes. You need to know what went into writing those notes.

"That's just so inspiring," she added. "You have this whole wider approach to the notes on the page."

A Baroque Music Montana show isn't just a performance. It's sort of a musical lecture.

"In our performances, we love to tell the stories behind the music, and to explain our instruments," Krause explained. "What we love so much about music is the wider context, and we share that to our audiences. It can appeal to people who know nothing about classical music because of this very personal, connected way of presenting the program."

Krause's family is from Montana, and her parents grew up around Billings. Her great-grandparents homesteaded in the Lavina area. But she was actually raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, and didn't return to Montana until she'd gotten her bachelor's degree from Carnagie Mellon University and master's from the Cleveland Institute of Music. She also has a master's in Historical Performance at Julliard.

It was at Julliard that Krause met Rachel Podger, who is one of the guest musicians playing violin in the "Con Tre Violini" shows. Podger is, in Krause's words "a household name in this very idiosyncratic world."

Podger was born in England and still operates out of the United Kingdom, but she's a nationally renowned talent. She teaches in London and at Julliard, and has an extensive discography and resume as a recording and touring musician. She plays a violin made in 1739 in Genoa by Antonio Pazarini.

"I was so struck by her leadership style," Krause said. "She's very kind and very elegant. And she cultivates everybody feeling like they're noticed and appreciated and an integral part of the team. But she is also uncompromising in their ideas."

There aren't a lot of Baroque players in this part of the country, so Baroque Music Montana's performances usually involve musicians from all over. "Con Tre Violini" also includes violinist Minami Mizumoto from New York City. Seattle based John Lenti is playing theorbo, a giant stringed instrument that looks like a supersized lute. And on dulcian, a woodwind that's the predecessor to our modern bassoon, is Nate Helgeson, from Salem, Oregon.

It might sound high fluent and difficult, but Baroque Music Montana want to make this style feel fresh and accessible. One way they've helped do that is by playing all across Montana, not just the big cities.

In their 2023 season, they'll play in Billings, Helena and Missoula. But they're also reaching out into places like Red Lodge, Paradise, Columbus, Dillon, Twin Bridges, Basin and Shepherd, all small towns that usually don't get any touring musicians, much less renowned artisans like this.

"It's remarkable that you can have a well supported Baroque music series in very small towns in Montana," Krause said. "The fact that Montanans appreciate and support to the level that we can have a thriving series like this says a great deal about the population out here."