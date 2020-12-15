'Big Sky' stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

Among them: the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes seal that producers were considering depicting. Mathias' copy of the script referred to the tribes, so she concluded they had already vetted the story before she emailed Chairwoman Fyant to find out if it would be appropriate to use the seal.

Surprised and stung by the curt reply she received, Mathias said, she apologized to Fyant and regrets not being better informed before reaching out. She doesn't have second thoughts about being part of "Big Sky."

"I have been working in this industry for a long time and have turned down parts and not auditioned because I didn't agree with the portrayal or I was just simply not willing to play another stereotype," Mathias said. She was heartened by the prospect of a major network paying heed to the crucial issue of violence against Native women, she said, calling producers sincere in their efforts.

"I just feel in working with them and in talking with them that they had very good intentions and they wanted to do it in the best way possible and in a respectful way," she said. "My feeling is that, unfortunately, they simply didn't have the knowledge of working with Indigenous people."

