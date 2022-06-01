Billings art collective MIXX returning with pop up show Friday and Saturday

"MIXX XIII, Baker’s Dozen," an exhibition of recent work by thirteen contemporary regional artists, will be running this weekend in Billings.

The exhibition will be at LGX Studio at 2315 4th Ave. N. (across from Tiny's Tavern), with an opening on Friday, June 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., and a closing on Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.

MIXX is a local collective of artists that has presented pop-up exhibitions annually since 2007. This exhibition, "MIXX XIII, Baker’s Dozen," includes thirteen regional artists: Jane Waggoner Deschner, Robin Earles, Mark Earnhart, Todd Forsgren, Maggy Rozycki Hiltner, Phoebe Knapp, Jodi Lightner, Tracy Linder, Jon Lodge, Gordon McConnell, Neltje, Keeara Rhoades and Patrick Smith. It features contemporary works of photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, textiles, installation and more. The exhibition is in remembrance of Neltje, an original MIXX artist who recently died. The Friday and Saturday receptions are free and the public is invited.

The artists

The boldness and singularity of Neltje’s work can scarcely be overstated. Her work is distinguished by an uncompromising commitment to improvisation and a discernable correlation between her inner being and the forces of nature. She said, “I create because I am driven to define moments, emotional responses to the natural world, and the chaos that seems to be life’s breath. . . . I am sustained by, obsessed with, my soul filled to brimming virtually daily by the grand, the infinitesimal, the lightest and the darkest of images and insights. My passions fierce and demanding enforce me to forge a whole of reverie and reality. I paint.”

Jane Waggoner Deschner’s obsessive accumulation of collected and remixed memories materializes the universal aspects of human experience. The nostalgia evoked creates positive feelings and promotes social connectedness. In this exhibition, the subject of her small installation is “mother.”

Robin Earles is a Montana-based painter and drawer who uses color and shape to explore ideas about space. She will have a solo exhibition in August 2022 at Kirks’ Grocery.

Mark Earnhart’s work reflects on how the familiar, the personal and the tangibility of a thing guides perception, comprehension and the complication of expectation.

Todd Forsgren uses photography to examine themes of ecology, climate change, perceptions of landscape, and social justice while striving to strike a balance between art history and natural history. In this exhibition, Forsgren will be presenting a grid of images from his series Hydrophilic & Hydrophobic that seek to create surprising images of water using old and new photographic technology to photograph everything from bioluminescent creatures to the infrared light emitted by algal blooms.

Maggy Rozycki Hiltner, a Red Lodge-based artist who works in embroidery and found materials, is showing a selection of new art quilts. These new works investigate ideas of visceral memory, communication, and disgust.

Phoebe Knapp is a sculptor of many years whose medium is mostly wood and metal, and who divides her time between a studio in Billings and a ranch in Big Horn County. The work in this show, “Tomb,” is an interactive lumber construction with 3 cubic boxes nested inward, from the largest box of 12’ X 12’ X 12’ to the smallest box of 3’10” X 3’10” X 3’10 , in homage to the number phi 1.61803…and in the formation of a labyrinth, with lighting and mixed media, including water and stones.

Jodi Lightner’s drawings present a reconfiguring of built environments and reimagine how the objects we gather and spaces we inhabit influence perceptions.

Tracy Linder is a sculptor whose works create an intimate experience of rural life through form, material, scale, presentation and lighting. At 8’ high, her new piece, Wind, considers the harsh drought sweeping across the West; arranged in swirls, she chose cow ribs as they protect vital organs.

Jon Lodge’s work is generated by the interplay of processes and materials. Viewers experience purely visual aspects of surface, texture, light, and pattern (much like the aural sensations produced by sound). Titles and detailed materials lists offer clues to the operating systems and visual constructs used in manufacturing the work.

Gordon McConnell is a painter, celebrating his fortieth year in Billings. His recent paintings, represented here by a group of twelve-inch square canvases, are in a colorful, comic book style.

Keeara Rhoades uses passive camera techniques to explore cycles and potential outcomes, her recent works explore intersections and transformations among character, condition, and vantage, provoking boundaries to expose or hide or identify. The work in this show, Lost on eBay, is ai-generated images produced using eBay auction description, “ANTIQUE DAGUERREOTYPE CASE Girl with China Doll HAND TINTED PICTURE,” of a Daguerreotype photograph that I lost in bid for $366.79 + $10.90 shipping.

Working in polar logistics in the high Arctic for the last 30 years, Patrick Smith’s photographs have trended towards abstract constructions portraying the open, sometimes stark but always amazing landscapes of the icecap or tundra. As time goes on these environments are becoming ever more threatened by the industrial output of our high energy societies.

