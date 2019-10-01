Billings author Danell Jones spent seven years researching and writing about a Sierra Leonean writer and barrister who is the subject of her latest book, "An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor."
During her research, Jones connected with Marriman-Labor's great nephew, Melbourne Garber, who will join Jones to discuss Merriman-Labor’s life, Krio culture, Freetown, Sierra Leone, and the African diaspora on Oct. 12 at This House of Books, 224 N Broadway.
The talk is part of the High Plains Bookfest Oct. 10-12 in Billings. Jones has been nominated for an award in nonfiction.
Like his great uncle, Garber was born and raised in Freetown, Sierra Leone. He was educated in England and works as the director of Building for Gedeon GRC Consulting in New York.
You have free articles remaining.
Garber has been involved with a number of notable projects including The British Library in London; the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; the African Burial Ground National Monument, and the United Nations Permanent Memorial to the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade in New York City, according to a press release. After the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center on 9/11, Garber was among the first group of engineers to assist with search and rescue operations.
He is actively involved in the Krio community and serves as the historical archivist of the Krio Descendants Union Global Leadership and is on editorial board for the Journal of Sierra Leone Studies. A passionate advocate for the preservation of Sierra Leone’s historical sites and artifacts, Garber is currently involved in efforts to preserve the Bunce Island Slave Castle.
This event is free and open to the public and will include light lunch. For a full schedule of events, visit highplainsbookawards.org.