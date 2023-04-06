Preston Wayne is chiefly a musician, but he had to act in “Praise This,” a new movie premiering on Peacock Friday. He wasn’t worried. He’s had plenty of practice.

The 25-year-old Wayne, who was known as Preston Martin back when he lived in Billings, is from a family of artists. His dad is Kelly Martin, the longtime Magic City performer who has lit up the stage with roles in various productions and with his entertainment company Prince Party Productions. Preston’s sister Dallas was a staple on the Billings music scene for years, and his brother Austin is a touring country musician.

As a kid, Wayne was in a few plays, appearing in summer camps and some productions at Billings Studio Theatre. But before “Praise This,” he hadn’t really acted since middle school. His love, his first and longest, is music.

“I credit my father 100% for really just putting music in the family,” Wayne said. “He had us listening to everything from oldies to all the new stuff coming out. He had every top 40 every week. He was just putting music in our ear at a young age. Music holds our family together very closely.”

It was music that led him to “Praise This.” Because in addition to his cameo, Wayne wrote most of the songs in the musical.

“Praise This” is directed by Tina Gordon Chism — who co-wrote the Nick Cannon star vehicle “Drumline” and also had a hand in recent hits “What Men Want” and “Little.” She also wrote the screenplay, along with Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana and Jana Savage.

It stars Chloe Bailey, a real rising star who’s already been nominated for five Grammys and has gained attention both on camera and for her musical partnership with sister Halley Bailey (the new Ariel in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” live action remake) and Anjelika Washington, one of the stars of DC’s “Stargirl.” Also appearing are Quavo, the front man of the immortal hip-hop group Migos, and Druski, a TikTok and Instagram superstar whose face you’ve seen on a million memes.

The movie is produced by Universal Pictures, fitting because the film it shares the most in common with is “Pitch Perfect,” the studio’s 2012 smash hit that spawned two sequels and made it impossible to exist on a college campus without being bombarded by perspective a cappella groups.

“Praise This” borrows that basic framework for a story about Sam (Bailey) teaming up with her cousin Jess (Washington) to form a church choir and win a national praise music competition. “Praise This” also bears some similarities to “The Fighting Temptations,” a 2003 movie that helped launch a budding singer named Beyoncé Knowles into superstardom. Bailey made her film debut in that movie as the younger version of Knowles’ character.

Wayne plays “Be Church #1,” the leader of one of the other praise choirs at the competition. He pops up in the trailer, singing and dancing in a green sweat suit.

“We’re the random group that comes in out of nowhere and everyone’s like ‘Who was that?’” Wayne explained.

Wayne called it a “really cool performance,” but he did most of his work off-screen. He contributed seven songs to “Praise This.” A couple he’d already written that fit the movie, but most of them were just him trying new things, experimenting and remixing.

This isn’t necessarily new to Wayne. He’s had music on TV before, on shows like “The Chi” and “Power.” But he’s never been featured in a movie.

“It was really random how it all happened,” Wanye said. He was approached to submit some songs, but admitted that he was “throwing in the dark” until nearly everything he contributed was accepted. The role came next, and that gave him an opportunity to go to Atlanta, where “Praise This” filmed. The production team flew him out to Georgia twice, to learn the dance routines and then perform them on camera.

All of this is particularly wild because Wayne isn’t a gospel artist. He describes himself as a “utility” musician, because he writes a lot behind the scenes for other artists and projects.

“It just depends on what the show is looking for,” he said.

But when he’s writing for himself, for songs he wants to perform in his own voice, he’s mostly into hip-hop. Wayne’s older brother Austin introduced him to the genre when they were kids,

“He played me all the newest rap stuff, from 50 Cent to Mobb Deep,” he said. “We used to make our own music videos to their music when we were like nine. I just loved the art and the culture and everything about it. So I just decided this is what I want to do.”

After he graduated from West High in 2015, Wayne spent some time in Los Angeles refining his craft and making connections. He now lives in Dallas.

And he’s very aware of his identity as a white artist making music in a genre that was created by and has historically been dominated by Black voices.

“I feel as if I’m a guest to the culture, you know?” Wayne said. “I respect that and I don’t ever overstep boundaries. I just keep it honest and true in my music and let that be the depiction of how people take me.”

Right now, his music is taking him a lot of places. “Praise This” premiers on the streaming service Peacock, but Wayne is already looking above and beyond that.

“I’m in a new city every other week, just trying different studio sessions, writing new music, making label meetings. Just putting myself in rooms,” he said. “My job is just continue making music every single day.”