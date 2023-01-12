 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Chick-fil-A opening on Jan. 19
alert top story

Billings Chick-fil-A opening on Jan. 19

  • 0

The first Chick-fil-A in Billings will officially open on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 a.m. Demand is expected to be as hot as Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

The restaurant is at 670 S. 24th St. W., near Walmart and in front of Planet Fitness. 

The wait should be significantly shorter than having to drive all the way to Kalispell or Missoula for your chicken sandwich fix, but it's still a safe bet to expect the opening to be very busy. A traffic plan will be implemented to try to combat bottlenecking in the area. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In the Walmart parking lot, the two lanes closest to Chick-fil-A will be turned into a drive-through queue that drivers can enter from 24th Street West, or from King Avenue West.

Signs will be posted to help drivers make their way through the line, and off-duty police officers will help control traffic. 

People are also reading…

Chick-fil-A filed a request to build the restaurant back in January 2021, and ground was broken on the development in April 2022

The Billings Chick-fil-A will be open 6:30 a.m. ro 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And, of course, it's closed on Sundays. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Page, Gene Simmons and more react to Jeff Beck's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News