Billings Chick-fil-A opening on Jan. 19

The first Chick-fil-A in Billings will officially open on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 a.m. Demand is expected to be as hot as Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

The restaurant is at 670 S. 24th St. W., near Walmart and in front of Planet Fitness.

The wait should be significantly shorter than having to drive all the way to Kalispell or Missoula for your chicken sandwich fix, but it's still a safe bet to expect the opening to be very busy. A traffic plan will be implemented to try to combat bottlenecking in the area.

In the Walmart parking lot, the two lanes closest to Chick-fil-A will be turned into a drive-through queue that drivers can enter from 24th Street West, or from King Avenue West.

Signs will be posted to help drivers make their way through the line, and off-duty police officers will help control traffic.

The Billings Chick-fil-A will be open 6:30 a.m. ro 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And, of course, it's closed on Sundays.