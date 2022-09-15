Billings Community Orchestra returns, looking for members

After several years of being quiet due to the COVID pandemic, the Billings Community Orchestra (formerly known as the Billings Pops Orchestra) is excited to announce the restarting of their music group.

The Billings Community Orchestra are a volunteer orchestra looking for musicians who might be interested in joining . They do not require auditions and have a wide range of players skill-wise. They do several concerts per year and tackle a wide variety of music.

Currently, they're in need of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. The orchestra plays everything from light classical to tangos and Broadway, and always welcome new suggestions. They provide the music, and you need only bring your instrument and music stand.

The orchestra meets Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 119 N. 33rd St. Use the western entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Baton down at 7 p.m.

If you or a friend are interested in checking the Billings Community Orchestra out, they would love to have you! You may contact them with any questions at billingspopsorchestra@gmail.com, facebook.com/blgspops or at (406) 690-6312.