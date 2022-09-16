Billings native returns to MINT Film Festival with intimate documentary about Beat icon

America really unfolds from the road. When driving across this country, the landscape becomes dominant. You can’t help but really feel America when you’re on the road. You bend and curve with the country. It’s natural. It’s essential.

That’s the spirit behind “Every Hundred Miles (Across America with Robert Frank),” a new documentary from Kirk LeClaire and Finley Fryer, which will show at the Babcock Theatre as part of the MINT Film Festival on Saturday. LeClaire directed and edited the film. Fryer narrates it, and shot all the footage. The documentary also features music the pair made in the 1980s.

LeClaire has been a painter for most of his life, and Fryer usually works in visual arts, as well. The latter's most high profile work is a piece called "The Plastic Chapel," a giant building built of recycled plastic that he made as part of the Burning Man festival.

But this called for a documentary. "Every Hundred Miles” captures a three-day road trip Fryer went on in 1975 with Robert Frank, a photographer and filmmaker who was one of the core members of the “Beat Generation.” Frank's 1958 photo collection “The Americans" captured the country as it rarely sees itself.

"'The Americans' really showed America what America looked like," said LeClaire. "Prior to that, it was Life Magazine... he showed America what it really was."

By the time 1975 rolled around, Frank was in a rut. Three years earlier he'd filmed what should have been a big break, as he managed to document The Rolling Stones' 1972 tour, their first in the United States since the disaster at Altamont. Frank's resulting film was full of frank depictions of drug use and groupie-involved hedonism. It was too much. The documentary got shelved.

"If it shows in America we'll never be allowed in the country again," Mick Jagger is quoted as saying about the movie. Frank's most high-profile work was shuttered by court orders.

Following the Stones fiasco, Frank lost a daughter in a plane crash. He retreated from public life, and was teaching at UC Davis when Fryer met him in 1975. Fryer was an undergrad at the time, and the pair bonded over experimental documentary films Fryer had been making, most of which had been rejected by his classmates.

"Robert recognized that [Fryer] had something," said LeClaire. "He wasn't just a typical student."

"Robert earned his stars and stripes from being on the road," Fryer says in "Every Hundred Miles."

It makes sense then that Frank and Fryer friendship would coalesce around a road trip.

"Every Hundred Miles" captures a trip the two took across the country, driving from California to New York in three days.

Fryer captured two rolls of film on his Super-8 camera. The footage, LeClaire said, "is akin to if John Steinbeck had somebody filming him when he wrote 'Travels with Charley,' or with Kerouac with 'On the Road.' We can read 'On the Road' but we have to picture it in our minds, because it's fiction. Here we have an actual document from this trip."

That document is a fascinating work. Fryerls camera work is so natural, it feels like you're in the car with them. Frank is loose and weird, driving with his shirt off and laying in the sand next to the truck during their short breaks. It's an American icon totally unguarded. Footage like this rarely even exits, and it's even rarer to get to see it.

Folks in Billings will have a chance to see "Every Hundred Miles" as part of the MINT Film Festival on Saturday. It will show as a part of the Documentary Shorts Block starting at 1 p.m. at the Babcock Theatre. Tickets are $12 for the whole block of movies. LeClaire and Fryer will be on hand for a Q&A after the movie.

That showing will be a big homecoming for LeClaire. A Billings native, LeClaire first started making movies in earnest when he was a student at Senior High in the 1970s. Under the tutelage of art teacher Leo Olson, LeClaire first started exploring his artistic side, alongside his friend and fellow Senior grad John Dahl, a Billings-born director who made "Rounders" and has worked on TV shows like "Hannibal," "Jessica Jones" and "The Walking Dead."

After getting his undergrad at the University of Montana, LeClaire moved to the Bay Area. When he was a broke college student, filmmaking was too expensive. But with the advent of digital, he's gotten back into it. LeClaire also directed "...so good I can't take it," a documentary about Montana's underground punk music scene in the 1980's. It showed at the MINT Festival in 2019.

Nowadays, he teaches at the California State University, East Bay, in Hayward, California. And he lives in Rodeo, a San Francisco suburb that sometimes reminds him of home.

"It's kind of a dirty little city with refineries," he said, voice tinged by nostalgia.

He's excited to be back in Billings, and to see how the town's film culture has progressed.

"Growing up there, it could be tough," he said, "it was kind of hard to see stuff."

Places like the Babcock, which hosts most of the MINT Festival, have made weirder, more underground movies like the ones that LeClaire makes and watches, easier to find in Billings. Movie-wise, the Billings LeClaire returns to isn't the same as the one he left.

He's especially eager to go to the Saturday after-party at Kirks' Grocery.

Best of the fest

"Every Hundred Miles" is far from the only movie showing this weekend in Billings as a part of the MINT Film Festival.

MINT's biggest day is on Saturday. "Mavericks," a ski movie out of Butte shows at 11 a.m. at the Babcock. The Documentary Shorts Block follows at 1 p.m..

"Only Roundup Remains," a documentary about central Montana's HighWood Cattle Roundup makes its world premier at 3:30 p.m.

"All the cowboys are coming down for that screening," said Brian Murnion, the founder and executive director of MINT.

There's a Narrative Shorts Block following at 6 p.m., and a Closing Night After Party at Kirks' at 8 p.m.

Things wrap up with "Who Are The Marcuses?" showing at 1:30 at the Yellowstone Art Museum. It's a sneak peak preview that examines the lives of Lottie and Howard Marcus, a under the radar couple from New York who, after their deaths, donated half a billion dollars to the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, the largest single charitable donation in the country's history.

Events are individually priced, but the best deal is to get a VIP Festival Pass on Mint2020.eventive.org. It'll get you into every movie and both after parties

"Over half our films this year are related to Montana," said Murnion. "We wanted to see this festival season really promote and highlight the range of talent and creativity coming out of our state."