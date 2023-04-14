It’s hard to do anything 645 times. But that’s how many productions Billings Studio Theatre have put on since they first started in 1952, over 70 years ago.

Think of it; 645 plays means at least that many hand-made sets. And at least a thousand directors. Who could even count that many actors? That doesn’t include administrative staff, ticket takers, lighting technicians, ushers, custodians, costume designers, and, of course, the audience, which must number well into the tens of thousands.

You could sit there all day and name off people BST has touched, and you’d never get to the end. It’s a reminder of the enduring value of community art, its power and energy rippling not just on stage but off it, into the city and community the theater inhabits.

BST's first production was “Macbeth,” put on in conjunction with Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University Billings) in May 1952. The first play they did as an independent entity was “There’s Always Juliet” in September 1953.

For its first few years, BST was truly of the community. Without a permanent home, they did shows where they could. Sometimes it was on Eastern or Rocky Mountain College’s campuses as did the Yellowstone Art Center, but they worked in Laurel and Red Lodge, too. In the '60s, they moved into a abandoned church on the corner of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street in downtown Billings.

BST’s volunteer force remodeled the old church and made it a suitable stage, complete with folding chairs on loan from nearby Cobb Field. Then in 1968, after some teenagers broke into the church and one fell through the floor, the building was condemned.

The mishap turned into a blessing. In 1971, BST moved into the space they still occupy at 1500 Rimrock Road, on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. The college owns the land, but the building, purpose built to be used as a theater, is all BST’s.

The legacy continues. You could stop in this weekend and catch “Now and Then,” a charming rom-com that’s part of BST’s 70th season.

“It’s phenomenal,” BST associate director Nancy Wollenburg said of the milestone. “Not a lot of theaters make it this long.”

“It’s a big deal,” added Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld, a performer and director who has done nearly everything BST has to offer. “This is something to really be proud of.”

Sommerfeld, who got her start at BST playing Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls” back in 1993. She’s full of stories about her time at the theater. When she played the Wicked Witch in 1999, they had to cut a piece out of the stage floor so she could disappear down it in a puff of smoke. And when she directed her first production, 2005’s “Holes,” she had to cover the whole stage in sand.

“We still have sand underneath that stage,” she laughed.

Sommerfeld is directing a “70th Season Celebration” show at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Big Horn Resort. It’s at once a party and a show, complete with a dinner of steak and potatoes, a live auction and raffle and a play, which is a greatest hits medley of some of the productions that BST has put on over the last 70 years. There will be triumphs from classic crowd pleasers like “Les Miserables,” and newer productions like “Mamma Mia.”

“It’s kind of been a puzzle, to try and figure out who and what and when and what shows to do,” said Sommerfeld. “It just sort of fell together in an interesting way.”

Wollenburg, for her part, has been involved in BST since 1991, when she started as box office manager. They have computers now to do a lot of that job, and the theater building has been renovated and repainted. But the spirit of BST is as alive now as it was when she started 32 years ago.

“Patrons like to come here and kind of escape whatever is going on,” Wollenburg mused. Especially after COVID, sales of their comedies spiked. And people still love musicals. It’s been a harder sell for more serious, downtrodden fare.

That’ll be put to the test next year. BST’s 70th season ends with “The Marvelous Wonderettes” in June. But true to form, they’ll be back shortly after that. The 71st season starts in September. Hidden amongst heavy hitters like “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Wedding Singer” is a little play called “All Is Calm.” It’s about the 1914 Christmas Truce, when WWI was paused so soldiers could celebrate the holiday in the trenches.

In the in between 70th and 71st, BST will hold their annual theater camp for kids ages 8-14. It’s not just one of their biggest productions, it’s a vital piece of outreach about the importance of community theater.

“The value there is that we’re teaching them,” Sommerfeld explained. “We’re teaching them teamwork. We’re teaching them confidence. We’re teaching them to not just be performers, but to be our audiences and eventually our donors. That’s where it starts.”

But it’s bigger than that. The operative word in community theater isn’t theater, it’s community.

“Theater gives you a look at humanity in all different ways,” Sommerfeld said. “That’s the value to our audience. They get to see lives of people on stage that they had never thought about. It’s a different kind of reality and understanding and perspective.”