Billings Symphony celebrating 50 years of Symphony in the Park on Sunday

The Billings Symphony returns to Pioneer Park for the 50th annual Symphony in the Park on Sunday, June 26. Guests are invited to bring their blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics for an evening of world-class entertainment in Billings’ backyard.

This annual free concert is part of the Billings Symphony’s Explore Music! program and is the organization’s largest free event of the year. Each year, the Billings Symphony presents more than 100 free outreach programs throughout Southeastern Montana and Northeastern Wyoming, including Symphony in the Park, Adventure in Music Day, and Rural Rhythms — to name just a few.

This year’s Symphony in the Park concert features special guests Paige and the People’s Band, with two of their original songs arranged specially for this concert. The event will also feature the Armed Forces Salute, the Kids’ Conducting Contest, Instrument Petting Zoo, and the 1812 Overture — complete with cannons! Round out your experience with picnic fare from participating food trucks and vendors.

“Please join us as we celebrate this amazing summertime tradition and get a sneak peek at our 2022–2023 season,” said Anne Harrigan, music director for the Billings Symphony. In addition to the Billings Symphony’s Classic Series and Sukin Series, the 22-23 season extends programming to 30 events in 13 venues, including adding a Free Family Series to our events.

Symphony in the Park is presented free to the community, thanks to the efforts of staff and symphony musicians, volunteers, sponsors, Billings Parks and Recreation, and participating businesses.

Schedule of Events

4 p.m.: Montana Fiddle Club sponsored by Billings Youth Orchestra

Instrument Petting Zoo and concessions open

5 p.m.: Billings Community Band

*Instrument Petting Zoo closed during music performances

6:45 p.m.: Kids Conducting Contest

*wands available for purchase at Symphony Information Tent

7 p.m.: Billings Symphony Orchestra featuring Paige & the Peoples Band

Symphony Program (subject to change):

• The Star-Spangled Banner featuring the VFW Post 6774 & The Marine Corps League

and Paige Rasmussen

• The Cowboys Overture by John Williams

• South Pacific: Symphonic Scenario for Orchestra by Rodgers and Hammerstein/arr. Bennett

• My Way to the Surface and A Lighter and Kiss featuring Paige & the People’s Band

• Kids Conducting Contest: Hands Across the Sea by Sousa

• Armed Forces Salute arr. by Lowden

Intermission— Watch for the Bucket Brigade!

Support your symphony by leaving a donation in the bucket.

• Gershwin Medley

• The Jungle Book Medley

• Carousel and Freestyle featuring Paige & the People’s Band

• Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture

A special thank you to Larry Torske and Frank Nienaber for the use the cannons during the 1812 Overture.

Paige and the People's Band – Formed in 2016, Paige and the People’s band keep the crowd bumping and the energy climbing. This horn powered group fuses rock, soul, funk and has shared the stage with such musical legends as The Doobie Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Brandie Carlile and Mike McCready. Voted Bozeman’s Choice for three years in a row, Paige and the People’s Band were also featured on 11th and Grant with Eric Funk on PBS. The episode later went on to win an Emmy Award for best audio.

Instrument Petting Zoo – Ever wonder how much breath it takes to play a tuba or a flute? Or how does the bow feel in your hand when playing a viola or a cello? Thanks to Eckroth Music, you can experience a variety of instruments up close. This free hands-on event is fun for the whole family! Sponsored by Crowley Fleck.

Kids Conducting Contest – This annual tradition has become a favorite for the young and the young at heart. Children are invited to come down to the front of the stage at 6:45PM to conduct a march by John Philip Sousa. Guest judges will select four winners, who will get to conduct the orchestra on the Sousa’s Hands Across the Sea. We’re excited to welcome back all our budding musicians! Wands are available for purchase at the Symphony Information Tent. Sponsored by Mayor Bill & Anne Cole.

Bucket Brigade – St. Vincent Foundation is generously matching all donations up to $2,500 given during Symphony in the Park. The Bucket Brigade will be out at intermission collecting donations. Watch for Billings Symphony board members and volunteers in orange vests or text BSOC to 41444 to donate.

Reserved Parking – For $10, you can reserve parking in the Senior High parking lot, located adjacent to Pioneer Park. A golf cart shuttle will be available to drive you right to the action! Parking passes can be purchased in advance at billingssymphony.org or the day of (cash only). Limited spots are available and are first come, first served. Handicapped parking (with proper permit) is available for no fee.

Reserved Seating – Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy creekside seating under a shade tent, complete with a cash bar, so you can have it Made in the Shade! Purchase a $15 wristband at billingssymphony.org in advance or day-of at the event (cash only). Seating is limited and is first come, first served.

Golf Cart Shuttle – We offer a golf cart shuttle at no charge from two locations. Pickup and drop-off at Third Street West (by the wading pool in Pioneer Park) and at the far edge of the Senior High parking lot (back north corner). Tips are accepted and will benefit our Symphony education programs.

Food vendors include Khanthaly’s Eggrolls, Rollin’ Ritos, I’m Cravin Bar-B-Que, Crepe Diem, Opa Grill, Georgette’s Galettes, Snow Drift Snow Cones (Snowie), Spicy Cow LLC, and Ceci's Popcorn, Singing Mountain Pies, and Wilcoxson’s Ice Cream. Visit the Information tent to purchase ice cold bottled water and wands for the Kids Conducting Contest are for sale as well. There will be an ATM machine available behind the info tent.

More information at billingssymphony.org/sip50th

