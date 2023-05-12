When Kyra Brockhausen had to pick out an instrument to play, she was inspired by a memory.

“I remembered a video of Dizzy Gillespie playing trumpet on ‘Sesame Street,’” she explained. She guesses she was about 3 the first time she saw the clip. “I’ve always been infatuated by it. And the rest is history.”

That was in fifth grade, and Brockhausen has never let that trumpet go after picking it up. She played it all through high school, graduating from Central in 2020. Now she’s studying jazz studies with an emphasis at the University of Arkansas.

And now the trumpet is taking her worldwide. Brockhausen has been admitted to the Saarburg International Music Festival in Saarburg, Germany.

The festival gives students a two-week intensive program in the small German town, which is in the southwest of the county, nearly bordering Luxembourg.

Brockhausen was urged to audition by a professor she’s been working with in Arkansas. She expects to play in a brass quintet during the festival.

Now come the logistics. Brockhausen, who has never been out of the country before, is a bit trepidatious about international fight. And of course there’s the problem of money, which has doomed many an artist. Brockhausen is turning to GoFundMe — at gofundme.com/f/kyra-get-to-saarburg-music-festival — for that particular conundrum.

Traveling international is tricky. You’re anticipating the flight and the hotel, but what about meals? How do you pay for your phone? Brockhausen is hoping that the GoFundMe can help alleviate some of those concerns.

One thing she’s not worried about is playing music. Because she’s been at this for a long time. Brockhausen was a student at Eagle Cliff Elementary when she started trumpet. It’s followed her to Castle Rock Middle School and Skyview High, and eventually Central. Brockhausen was the band president at Central.

She credits Central band director Codie Wahrman with making her “love going to band class every day. It was the highlight of my high school experience.”

Brockhausen attended the Red Lodge Music Festival every year from seventh-grade to senior year of high school. And she was also a part of the Billings Youth Orchestra, under Randy Tracy and Sue Logan.

“They were both instrumental — literally,” she laughed.

Brockhausen was also on the golf team at Central, and in 2019 she won the Girls Eastern A divisional golf championship, winning a two-hole playoff at the Sidney Country Club.

Golfing doesn’t fit into her busy schedule at college, but she still tries to get out every few months. In addition to her proficiency at trumpet, Brockhausen plays every other brass instrument (trombone, French horn and tuba) as well as piano and voice. And she plays bass and guitar for fun, because hey, you’ve got to have a hobby.

She’s looking at becoming a trumpet professor after school is up. She’s thought a lot about whether to go into performance or education, but at this point, the choice seems clear.

“I think I’ll have a bigger impact on a greater amount of people if I teach,” Brockhausen said.

She’s been binging documentaries about Germany to get ready. Saarburg isn’t a big town — the population is just over 6,000 — but it’s a historically rich one. And it’s pretty, with those pastel colored houses and windy streets that look like they only exist on postcards. It’s built around an artificial waterfall, which was built in the 13th century. The German word for it, incredibly, is the Wasserfall Saarburg.

“Honestly the thing I’m most excited for is just meeting other musicians from all around the world and seeing how our playing will mesh together,” Brockhausen said. “I won’t be able to speak the same language as a lot of people there so it’ll be really interesting to see how we’re able to communicate through music.”