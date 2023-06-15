It's Father's Day this weekend, so take pops out for a good western, a historical walking tour, a night of singer-songwriter music, a brewfest or any other thing you find boring. It's called love.

Dad-core cinema at the Babcock

After two weeks of Spider-Man, the Babcock is back to a rotating schedule of second-run movies this week. And what a schedule it is. On Friday at 7 p.m. they're showing "Armageddon." The Michael Bay-helmed film was the highest grossing movie of 1998, but it's perhaps best remembered for having the greatest commentary track of all time, where Ben Affleck wonders aloud about why the movie portrays drillers learning how to be astronauts, rather than astronauts learning how to drill.

At noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday catch two free screenings of "Fantastic Mr. Fox," the hipster classic that combines Wes Anderson and Roald Dahl. Stick around and turn it into a really weird double feature by seeing "Apocalypse Now," the Vietnam-era adaptation of "Heart of Darkness" that features Martin Sheen getting so intense he literally gave himself a heart attack. They're showing the "Final Cut" version of the notoriously re-edited movie, which supposedly is the one closest to the version Francis Ford Coppola wanted, until he changes his mind in a few years and re-cuts it to make a little more money. Fingers crossed this is the version that features the most shots of Marlon Brando rubbing himself down with various liquids.

Spend Father's Day on Sunday by seeing one of your dad's favorite movies. "Shane" — arguably the best western ever made — shows at 2 p.m. It's a dad-core classic, but George Stevens' 1953 masterpiece is well worthy of seeing even if you're not a father. It's based on a script by Big Sky state icon A.B. Guthrie Jr. and filmed near Jackson Hole and filled with aggressively beautiful technicolor shots of the Grand Tetons. See if they'll throw you out for standing up and pointing out the camper trailer you can see driving across the old west landscape in one shot.

Also up this week is a free screening of "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," presented by 406 Pride at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. And the Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino comedy "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It's a good flick but imagine how much more fun it would be if Mira's character was played by her father Paul?

Metal Mayhem DJ Night at the Pub Station

Join DJ ArtXDamage and N.I.A.T.'s lead singer Will Summers for a night of meal music at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. It'll be the same energy as a headbanging good night out, and they'll be taking requests. Does Weezer count as metal? $7 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Stillwater Brewfest

Head down to Columbus for the day on Saturday, June 17 for the Stillwater Brewfest, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stillwater County Civic Center at 16 Sheep Dip Road. It's a benefit for the Museum of the Beartooths, and features over a dozen local breweries including Diamond X, Canyon Creek, Meadowlark, Gally's and a whole host of others. Music from El Wncho and a handful of food trucks rounds out the evening. General admission is $40 at the gate and $35 at eventgroove.com.

Midsommer Night Market at Kirks' Grocery

Get out your flower crown and head to Kirks' on Monday, June 19 for a Midsommer Night Market put on by chef and storyteller Josh Ploeg. Snacks and craft fair starts at 5:30 p.m., storytelling and vegan dinner are at 7:30 p.m. Event is free, dinner is $25. Probably won't end with any cleansing fires. Probably.

Satsang Acoustic Duo at Josephine Crossing

The Josephine Summer Concert Series kicks off on Tuesday, June 20 at the Josephine Crossing amphitheater, in that neighborhood between Midland Road and Norm's Island at 1800 Front St. Night starts at 5 p.m. with tunes from Juliette Angelo, and at 6 p.m. there's an acoustic headlining set from Drew McManus and Parker Brown of Satsang. McManus is the band's lead singer, and Brown is an occasional member, one of the seemingly hundreds of bands he regularly plays with. Event is free and open to all, includes a bevy of food trucks and raises money for a local non-profit. This week's is the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk at Alive After 5

Boogie down on Thursday, June 22 at Alive After 5 with music from Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk. This week's show, which starts at 5 p.m. (who'd have thought?) is at the Monte Bar and Casino, one of Billings' finest watering holes at 2824 1st Ave. N. Urbaniak and his band (Mat Regele on uprgiht bass and A.J. Scheble on ukulele) are always a hoot, and Urbaniak is usually playing an assortment of instruments he built himself. Alive After 5 is free, but you gotta get a $2 wrist band to drink. And there's a $10 VIP option if you're feeling bougie.

Honorable mentions

The Western Heritage Center is leading one of their best historic walking tours at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16. "Bars, Brothels and Bok Choy" starts at the center and meanders through Minnesota Avenue, home to Billings' old Chinatown and some of the best buildings in the whole state. It's $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for particularly inquisitive kids. Good idea to reserve your spot at ywhc.org.

The Billings Singer Songwriter Association presents the Billings Singer Songwriter Festival at Craft Local from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday. It'll feature John Adams, Evan O'Kelly, Angie Langeliers, Jenna Greenwell, Brian Ragsdale and more. $5 cover at the door.

Midwest folkies Blue Red Roses are playing Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16. No cover.

This weekend is the last chance to see part of Billings Studio Theatre's 70th season with the musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes" running this weekend and next. Performances are on June 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets at billingstudiotheatre.com.

Add some punk to your Friday evening by heading to Kirks' for sets from established scenesters SpÎked MÎnd and new project Hate the Way I Am. Tunes start at 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Three artists that might just make you cry are at Kirks' at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. It's Klove, Charlie Smillie and Amanda Addy. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Craft Local is hosting a fundraiser for the Heights Lions Club at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with music from Calvin and the Coal Cars.

Come out Saturday night to Thirsty Street for Frank and Cora's honeymoon tour. No cover.

Country group the Huser Brother Band are at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19. $12 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

The longstanding jam band moe., who have regrettably little to do with the Three Stooges, are playing the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Grab a $29.50 ticket at thepubstation.com.

The colorfully dressed dance artist The Polish Ambassador is at the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. You'll need a $26.50 ticket from thepubstation.com.

Noise is back at Kirks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, with sets from Echthros, Meth Gator, Maraud and Melted Nard Puke. Who could resist? Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

A packed week for the Pub Station comes to a close at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday with an Emo Night DJ set from DJ ArtsXDamage, featuring a pride photo booth and emo night shirts for sale, with 25% of proceeds going to ACLU Montana. Tickets are $10 at thepubstation.com.

Also on Thursday at 7 p.m., Thirsty Street welcomes TreeHouse! and Sun Dried Vibes. $10 tickets at thirstystreet.com.

Bone Dry Comedy is bringing Dave Stone to town on Thursday for a show at NOVA at 8 p.m. $25 at the door or $20 at eventbrite.com.