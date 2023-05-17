Billy Wayne Davis knows what you think about his southern accent.

Davis, who grew up in Crossville, Tennessee, a town of about 12,000 on the outskirts of the Appalachians, gets the accent conversation out of the way early on "Testify," his new comedy special.

"Testify," which premiered in December 2022, starts with Davis joking about the way he talks.

"I'll get this out of the way," he says, while the audience cackles, "I am aware of my accent. I don't need you guys just staring at me."

Davis keeps up that frank and funny tone throughout the set, riffing about hillbillies, — "If you meet an actual hillbilly, you've made a terrible mistake. You need to get off their property," — "country strong" people — "They're mostly fat, but they're the strongest person you've ever seen in your whole life," — and doing DMT with his friend Shane — "Chances are if a dude is named Shane, he might have DMT."

He's funny, sure, but the thing that sets Davis apart is that he's unafraid to get dark. "Testify" climaxes with an extended story, nearly 30 minutes long, about visiting his cousin in prison. Davis' family member was incarcerated after he killed another man at a party. That violence begat even more, as Davis relays in the special. These ain't airplane food jokes.

But for Davis, that risk has paid off. He was on "Conan" in 2017. And that same year, he taped "Live at Third Man Records" at Jack White's titular record store, where it was recorded live onto vinyl.

Davis will be in Montana this week for a string of shows across the state, starting in Billings on May 18. He'll follow that up in Bozeman on May 19, Missoula on May 20 and Helena on May 21. The shows are organized by Bone Dry Comedy.

What that in mind, the Gazette sat down with Davis to talk about the South, having a nickname for a name and mixing comedy with tragedy.

Have you performed in Montana before?

Briefly, once. I did a short little run maybe eight or nine years ago. The brief time I was in Montana it was one of those places where I knew I had to come back. I'm playing in Denver next week, so I'm gonna rent a car and drive through Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons on the way. I'm super pumped.

Your new special, 'Testify,' is very funny, but doesn't shy away from serious topics, like alcoholism and jail time. How do you balance those two things.

Balance is a tricky word. That's the key, but a lot of times you don't balance it right, which makes it funny. But I think for most comedians, and especially the ones who keep doing it as they're getting older, you start to truly grow up and have to make some choices. And comedy lends itself to that. You've always handled trauma and difficult situations through humor. That's how you've chosen to communicate. When you have to grow up, for lack of a better term, or stop making decisions that are harmful, you see the humor in that, too.

This Montana tour takes you to a variety of different venues. In Billings, you're at the community theater. In Bozeman, you're at a record store. You're at a brewery in Helena, and a bar in Missoula. Do you prepare differently to play different types of venues?

I've been doing this for over 15 years. So I've prepared to do all these venues through years of doing it. I understand that the rooms are going to be different. And I think that's the most fun part of stand-up. We're in this little ride together, and we're exchanging energy in the same space. So if we do it correctly, it doesn't matter what space you're in. If we're all connected it's gonna be a good time. And it makes it no boring for me, too.

You're from a small town. Does it feel gratifying to do comedy in small towns, like what you're doing here?

I don't know if gratifying is the right word, but I find it more interesting. I've been to big towns, because like most performers I have to go to the big city to make money. But every place has its own culture. A city has different vibes, depending on what part of the city you go to. You're not getting the full experience when you're just there for a couple of days. But if you go to a small place, you can get the vibe down in a day or two. I like places and traveling and people. It really lends itself to what I'm doing.

Have you always embraced being from the South? Did you ever try to distance yourself from it?

I mean, yes and no is the right answer. I have this accent that I probably could have gotten rid of it if I would have worked hard enough. But I also like it, and it makes me who I am. There's that journey that everybody takes, especially people who want to grow and figure out who you are, where you kind of shun where you came from for a little bit. And then you come around. You become more than that, but it's always the foundation of who you are.

I get upset when other southerners dumb as down. I don't mind when other people dumb us down, but it's when the southern people do it. Because I'm trying to bring us up. I do embrace the South. It's like how you can love your family but with parts of it, you're like, 'We gotta fix this.'

Is your birth name Billy?

Yes.

How has having a nickname for a name impacted your life?

Growing up in the South, it wasn't until I got to college that somebody asked me if it was short for William. But I'm named after my grandfather, who was also a Billy. The joke is that we couldn't afford the name William. There are certain people out there, especially with official stuff, who think it's short for William. But nope. I mean, societally? Yeah. But not for me.