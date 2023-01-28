'Blood for Dust' braves the cold for Billings film shoot

Kit Harington got his big break acting in the snow, but this is just ridiculous.

Harington, who rose to fame as John Snow in HBO’s megawatt “Game of Thrones,” is one of the stars of “Blood for Dust,” an indie thriller filmed in and around Billings. The film wrapped in December, after a month-long shoot in one of the coldest late-fall, early-winters in modern Montana history.

“Blood for Dust” follows Scoot McNairy (“True Detective,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Argo” and a host of other scene-stealing character-actor parts) as Cliff, a traveling salesman drudging through wintertime Montana. Cliff’s slog of a life gets derailed when he agrees to partner with Harington’s character Ricky. The pair run guns and drugs for a cartel boss named John, played by Josh Lucas, already well acquainted with Montana audiences from his role on “Yellowstone.”

The script reads like a modern headline, but “Blood for Dust” is set in the recession of the early 1990s. McNairy drew comparisons between the movie’s economic state and what you can see by turning on the news, or even just looking out the window.

The actor said the film shows “how the backbone of this country, middle America, has struggled for so long to just survive.”

Other than that, details on the movie are still pretty scant, although Harington did tell The Hollywood Reporter that he was excited to play a “pretty gnarly dude.” That’s a big change from his “Thrones” character Snow, who was quiet, steely-eyed and cherubically bent on righteousness — or at least as cherubic as a man can be when he carries a broadsword so famous it has its own name.

The movie was directed by Rod Blackhurst, a former Funny or Die contributor who directed the true crime documentaries “Amanda Knox” and “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.”

For “Blood for Dust’s” director, who has only made one feature-length narrative film before this, and its star, a descendant of King James I, whose family has their own coat of arms, a tense, bloody thriller is a unfamiliar territory. So why not film it in literal unfamiliar territory?

In their time in Billings, the movie shot in a variety of locales, including the stripper bar Planet Lockwood, Andy’s Bar and Lounge, PAYS Auction Yard, Big Sky VCR, the 1145 Club, really anywhere that fit within “Blood for Dust’s” early ‘90s setting. They even spent a full day in the Billings Gazette building, utilizing it as a period-accurate office building, and filming on the big industrial printing press in the back.

Part of the movie is set in Billings, but not all of it. Other spots in the area had to stand-in for different states.

Blackhurst and his creative partner David Ebeltoft (the pair have worked together on a series of shorts and 2016’s “Here Alone”) came up with the story structure of “Blood for Dust,” and Ebeltoft wrote it. The film was to be set in Texas.

Noah Lang, the movie’s producer and another frequent collaborator of Blackhurst’s, said the decision to start production in Montana instead of Texas came down to a few things.

“Texas is not a super film-friendly state,” Lang explained. “Their tax credit isn’t great. Crews are a bit limited.”

Montana offers a series of tax incentives to encourage film productions in the state. That program is headlined by a 20% income tax credit, and includes a lot more incentives.

That helps, but the one thing movies really need to succeed is people. The director and the actors get their names above the title on the poster, but there are many, many people behind the scenes. Some think of movies as singular achievements, but it takes a big group to make anything screen worthy.

“Those little things add up to making a movie,” Lang said. “It’s a million moving parts.”

Filming in Montana provided a sizable group of people who could work on the film. A lot of them are behind the camera, serving as crew and figuring out logistics. The script and the cinematography are one thing, but what about parking? Where’s the nearest bathroom? What are the cast and crew eating? Who’s going to make sure everyone is safe, and that the ice and snow are taken care of before the camera roles?

It’s a lot easier to answer those questions when you’ve got a local base of workers behind the scenes.

“Rod and I are big proponents of sending the elevator back down,” Lang said. “When we started, there weren’t a lot of people trying to help us and mentor us. And we’d like to do differently than that.”

One of the film’s local production assistants just cold emailed the production company, and was hired on the spot.

“They’re great, and they’re committed,” Lang said.

But not every local was behind the camera. “Blood for Dust” used locals as extras. And one of the leads is Amber Rose Mason, an actress and wrangler from Virginia City. Lang called Mason “spectacular,” and noted that they used Montana-based casting director Tina Buckingham to help them find local talent.

“It was a beautiful place to work, with some really amazing locations. The city was so hospital,” McNairy said of Billings. “We worked with so many locals that were incredibly helpful and a lot of fun to be around.”

Lang echoed the praise.

“I’ve never had an experience like this,” the producer said. “I’m from New York, and I live in LA. When you shoot in places like that, people are pretty jaded. It’s not exciting to them. But in Montana, and especially in Billings, it’s not something that happens so often. I think it means a lot to people to have filmmakers come and showcase their city. People want to work with us. They’re incredibly kind.”

Even the cold didn’t get in the way.

“I won’t sugarcoat it, it’s been hard,” Lang admitted. “But we make it work.”

Making it work means having a solid infrastructure in place, with heaters and hand warmers, or even having hot cups of soup ready to hand out.

Acting is so cerebral, so inside one’s own head. You’d imagine it would be all the more difficult when your head is freezing.

But McNairy said he wasn’t bothered by it. He feels that extreme and harsh environments “only add more to the story, the cinematic experience and the actor’s performance.”

“I don’t mind the cold or the heat as much as I mind shooting indoors,” McNairy continued. “There is nothing I love more than going to work outdoors, and working outdoors in Montana just added to the experience.”

This was the actor’s first time in Montana. He’s already looking forward to returning, and having an opportunity to check out the state, without having a work schedule to keep.

“I’ve decided to come back and do nothing but explore and experience the fishing, hiking and backcountry,” McNairy said.

The movie is now in the editing phase, and Lang estimated that it might see release around early 2024. He'd like to do a festival-style screening in Billings once that time comes.

"We're really confident in the movie," Lang said. "I think it's going to be really special."

“I would bring another movie to Billings as soon as next year,” he added. “I’d love to come when it’s not winter, though.”