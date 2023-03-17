They call it Bone Dry Comedy because Montana used to be a comedy desert.

Sure, we might get occasional shows from people who grew up here — Reggie Watts and Chris Fairbanks reliably tour around Christmastime — and big headliners might perform at the Alberta Bair in Billings or the Ellen in Bozeman. But the real meat and potatoes of stand-up comedy, the touring comics and the comedy clubs where they can perform, has long been lacking from Montana.

Sure, Bozeman has the Last Best Comedy Club. But that’s just one town. If you’re not in the Gallatin Valley, good luck seeing stand-up on most given nights.

Alex Kaufman is changing that. Kaufman lives in Bozeman, where he regularly performs. But he’s changing the game for Montana comedy by taking it on the road. He founded Bone Dry Comedy, a production company that runs two open mics — where anyone can get on stage and try their hand at stand-up — in Bozeman and one in Missoula. In addition, every month, and sometimes more, Bone Dry bring in a national touring comic and tour them across the state. Comics start in Billings, head to Bozeman, then Missoula, and end the tour in Helena. Kaufman calls it “The Run.”

Comics traditionally perform a full weekend (Thursday to Sunday) at a comedy club. But Montana markets are too small and too spread out to make that work. “The Run” solves that problem and gives comics who tour Montana a chance to get their money’s worth, both in terms of actual cash for the shows, and the opportunity to perform for different audiences in different venues in different cities.

“We’re kind of a pop-up comedy club,” Kaufman explained. “We can give comics a full weekend, but the way we do it is by spreading it across the cities in Montana.”

The traveling nature comes natural to Kaufman, because he’s kind of from everywhere. His dad was in the Air Force, so the family moved every couple years. They returned to Texas a lot, but spent time in Hawaii, Guam, Rhode Island, even Tokyo. Call him a comedy composite.

He grew up a stand-up fan, but with a hectic background, he never tried to do comedy himself. There aren’t a lot of clubs for English speaking high school students in Tokyo and Guam. That changed when Kaufman started attending the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

Kaufman found out a kid who lived in the same building as a him was going to open mics, so he tagged along. But even at the club, he found it too stressful to get up. One thing saved him: online signups.

“I did the online signup process to hack my own brain,” Kaufman noted. “Now I’ve made a commitment. I have an obligation.”

He spent the next week “losing my mind,” but went up and performed anyway.

“It’s been an obsession ever since,” Kaufman said.

He learned a few things from those early shows. First is that Bone Dry’s three open mics all offer online signups. But the more significant thing Kaufman learned was about the value of comedy clubs. Comedy now so often lives in people’s headphones. But in a club, it’s public. It’s as much about the physical environment and who you’re around as it is the comic on stage.

It took a move to Montana to turn his obsession into a full time job. Kaufman relocated to Bozeman in August 2019 because he’d gotten into the physics grad school program at MSU, working with gravity research and quantum communication. Stand-up offered an escape from this very heady work.

“Part of comedy is getting to exercise both sides of my brain,” Kaufman said.

Now he’s a full time comedian and comedy promoter, a far cry from graduate level physics. But Kaufman sees a connection between physics and running his own comedy production business. Solving a physics equation is a hard problem, but so is figuring out where your touring stand-up is going to stay in Missoula, or whether it’s cheaper for them to fly out of Helena or Billings.

“From physics, you can develop a resiliency and a willingness to jump into those kinds of spaces where you have no idea what’s going on,” Kaufman said.

The big problem that happened shortly after moving to Bozeman was, of course, COVID. Kaufman went to New York City to see his now-wife back in early 2020, and wound up getting stuck there, finishing a semester of grad school online from a cramped shoebox apartment.

But Bone Dry actually grew out of COVID. After he returned to Montana and things started opening back up, an open mic popped up in a small Bozeman bar. It was the only place to perform in town, but the small room wound up getting packed. Comics Kaufman knew were turning down stage time to avoid going to a tight space like that.

The first Bone Dry open mic was in October 2020 in the upstairs of the American Legion in downtown Bozeman, a big room with a big stage that allowed everyone to spread out.

The open mic wound up being a success. After one, a bartender from Big Sky approached Kaufman to ask if he’d be interested in putting together a show in the resort town. Kaufman accepted, and put on the first touring Bone Dry show in early 2021. It was just local acts, but it gave him an idea of how the project would work as a touring outfit.

By that summer, Kaufman produced a show in the Giggle Box, a now shuttered art space that occupied the empty Sears at the Southgate Mall in Missoula. Those shows also went well, and word of mouth started growing.

“I saw this opportunity to start to bring out bigger and bigger headliners, and the move to make that feasible to was to make sure they have a really good experience so they made money and it was kind of seamless,” Kaufman said.

The first Bone Dry “Run” was in December 2021, and Kaufman never looked back. Now bringing comics around Montana, a place many of them have never even visited, is his full time job. They’ve gotten big acts, too, folks like Sean Patton, Carmen Morales and Amy Miller. Next month, Bone Dry is presenting comedy veteran Matt Braunger in Missoula.

Kaufman runs the show, booking the venues and setting up everything — he now owns a lot of professional sound and lighting equipment, and even a red curtain he can put behind the comics to turn a bar into a club.

It’s not easy. Finding venues is tough, but it’s allowed Kaufman to put on what he deemed “interesting DIY shows in weird spaces.” In Bozeman, they regularly perform at Rad Bikes, a bike shop that doubles as an event space. In Billings they’ve done shows at Last Chance Cider Mill, the Nova Theater, the Thirsty Street Garage and even the Pub Station Ballroom.

“It’s an endeavor,” Kaufman admitted. “The financial risk every time I do this is not small.”

But he can’t stop. That obsession with doing comedy is now an obsession with facilitating comedy.

“I don’t like the stress, but I do like being able to bring these shows and these comics to these places,” he said. “There’s interesting art stuff going on all the time under the surface, no matter what town it is, no matter how small or how big.”

After every show, he has people come up to him and remark about how they’re so happy that comedy is now coming to where they live.

“Even if I do a show where there’s only 10 people there and I lose X amount of dollars, if they’re 10 comedy fans it’s worth it,” Kaufman said. “It’s worth it to be able to give those people something that they weren’t able to get before.”

You know who else likes it? The comics.

Billy Anderson, who runs a touring show called The Gateway Show, praised Kaufman for transforming Montana’s comedy scene. Big theater comics will always come, but for these smaller, more intimate shows, Anderson said “Alex is the only person in Montana doing that in the right way.”

For Kaufman, the opinion of the comedians he brings to Montana is the thing he worries about the most. Stand-ups from big commercial markets don’t know what to expect in sparsely populated states out West.

But it almost always goes well. The audiences are good, and the production value is well above what most touring comedians expect in places like this.

“The thing that comes up the most is people are surprised at how cool Montana is,” Kaufman said.