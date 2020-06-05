Author Christine Carbo on the muse of Glacier National Park

I’ve been listening to classical music, R&B, folk, such as Gordon Lightfoot and Jackson Browne, and the more contemporary, First Aid Kit. I’ve even been harking back to some '90s bands that I’d forgotten about, like the BoDeans, The Subdudes, and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. I enjoy most musical genres, and my son, who is 21, turns me on to new artists all the time. On-line streaming services, like Spotify and Pandora, make revisiting oldies and sampling new tunes so easy.

I just watched "Jojo Rabbit." It was really well done and seemed to echo the insanity and absurdity of our times. I've also been binge-watching the Longmire series on Netflix. Being part of the crime-fiction genre, I’ve read several of Craig Johnson’s books and got to know him a bit at a conference in Crested Butte in February, and have been curious for a while to see how the series turned out. I’ve also recently watched Ozark and Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children. The latter is very sad and disturbing, but sheds light on the racial and political tensions of the time as well as covering the investigations of the murders. Since I write crime-fiction, I tend to watch a lot crime-oriented shows and docuseries. I sometimes also listen to true-crime podcasts, such as Casefile or True Crime Garage. So much out there to choose from!