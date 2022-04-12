Billings Library holding 'Geek Out! Library Con'

Nerds, once relegated to the sidelines of pop culture, have taken center stage recently. So it makes sense that Billings would offer an event catering to all things geeky.

The Billings Public Library will be filling that need with their first ever "Geek Out! Library Con" on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Library isn't necessarily new to this sort of thing, but this single, supercharged event combining all fandoms should be the biggest of them all.

There will be photo ops galore, including a costume contest, a display of collectibles, green screen photos and an array of replicas of famous cars, including several DeLoreans from the DeLorean Club of Montana. There will be a Q&A with local game masters and a panel with area authors. Crooked Line Studio will be there offering art demos, as well.

Arguably the most exciting activity planned is an appearance from members of the 501st Legion. The longstanding fan organization is dedicated to creating and wearing screen-accurate 'Star Wars' costumes, with an emphasis on Imperial Stormtroopers. The group's props are known for being so accurate that members were once called in to be extras on "The Mandalorian." Fittingly, the 501st will be joined by members of the Montana Chapter of the Mandalorian Mercs and the Society for Creative Anachronism.

For more information, check with the Billings Public Library at (406) 657-8290 or refdesk@billingsmt.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0