Co-authors Lorello, Girrell to discuss 'Why I Love Singlehood'

This House of Books will present a Zoom event with Elisa Lorello and Sarah Girrell, authors of “Why I Love Singlehood.” In celebration of the publication’s 10th anniversary, the event will include a discussion of the book, the multi-author writing process and more, plus a Q&A at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

According to the book's description on This House of Books' website, "Why I Love Singlehood" tells the story of Eva Perino, who is single and proud of it. So proud, in fact, that she regularly boasts about it in her blog, "Why I Love Singlehood." But upon learning of her ex-boyfriend's engagement, Eva discovers her foundation is weaker than her facade.

So begins a clumsy (and occasionally uproarious) search for love as she secretly joins an online dating site, tries her hand at speed dating, and gets involved with one of the regulars at her coffee shop, The Grounds.

The self-prescribed "experiment" quickly unravels as Eva witnesses the trials and tribulations of her best friend Minerva's marriage, her sister's suburban family, her manager Norman's possible crush on her, and the one guy she can't seem to stop thinking about. Soon, Eva's simple search for a date becomes a deeper exploration of love — sexual, platonic, and familial — and a powerful examination of who (or what) is the true love of her life.

For access to Thursday’s discussion with Lorello and Girrell, go to thishouseofbooks.indielite.org.

