Cold Country portrays beauty and brutality of ranch life

The story begins in the Paradise Valley with fourth-grader, Roger Logan. The prologue stages a setting that can stand as metaphor throughout the story. As young Roger braves an unforgiving winter night calving with his father, the harsh landscape claims the lives of newborn calves and the young boy’s loss of innocence is abrupt.

“He studied the dead calf, staring at its eye, lifeless but dark brown and shining, seemingly ready to blink at any moment. He wondered if a human eye looked the same when the person was dead. Whether it has the same bright stillness. He wondered whether the person who killed Tom Butcher three months before had studied his eyes after he died. And finally, he wondered what color Tom Butcher’s eyes had been — whether they were the same dark brown as the calf’s, or steely blue, or maybe green. And he thought how strange it was that a man he’d never met had changed everything in his life. Ruined it, really. Just by dying (13).”