Mark Gibbons, Montana’s Poet Laureate, will appear as part of the Humanities Montana Conversations Program at the Elling House Arts and Humanities Center, 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.

For more information about the evening, the please call (406) 843-5507.

Gibbons is a lifelong Montana resident and his presentations explore the power of poetry, and how it reveals through personal experience and human emotion what it's like to be a human being, and how it helps us recognize that all of us have more in common than we think.

Gibbons is the author of nine books and two chapbooks of poetry — most recently, “In the Weeds” and “Mostly Cloudy.” He is the current editor of the Montana Poets Series for Foot Hills Publishing. For four decades, Gibbons has taught poetry to a variety of residents in Montana from one-room schools to colleges to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. He lives in Missoula with his wife and continues to teach with the Missoula Writing Collaborative.