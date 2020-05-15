Debra Magpie Earling relishes in time and dusting off an old project

The only thing Debra Magpie Earling loves about these COVID-19 times is time itself. The writer and Montana State University professor has revived work on an old novel and is finding joy in her own collections of books and music.
Earling earned her MFA from Cornell University and teaches Fiction and Native American Studies. Her 2002 novel "Perma Red," set on the Flathead Indian Reservation in the 1940s, won the Western Writers Association Spur Award, WWA’s Medicine Pipe Bearer Award for Best First Novel, a WILLA Literary Award and the American Book Award.
Other publications include "The Lost Journals of Sacajewea," a collaboration with photographer Peter Rutledge Koch, and has stories in "The Last Best Place: A Montana Anthology," "Talking Leaves: Contemporary Native American Short Stories," "Circle of Women: Anthology of Western Women Writers," and "Wild Women: Anthology of Women Writers."
She is the recipient of a 2007 Guggenheim Fellowship.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
Such a good question. Thank you. I’ve pulled most of the books off my shelves in great heaps. Books litter the floor and we have to navigate around them. I see a wild collection: Zusak’s "The Book Thief," Enright’s "The Green Road," "The Oxford Book of Gothic Tales," Dickens, Strout, Lerner, Allende, Capote, Ford, Tokarczuk, Perry, Moshfegh, Russell, Yujoo, Hurston, McGuane, Kwasney, Homer, Harun, the Brontës (the whole lot) . . . scattered by the couch. . . more by the bed and in the bathroom, some in the kitchen and along the hallway. Too many to list. A messy monstrous pile. It’s glorious but I worry I may need an intervention.
Currently, I’m re-reading "Mikelsson’s Ghosts" by John Gardner. I love the writing, the creamy deckle-edged pages, and the startling black and white photos. I haven’t touched the book since I was in graduate school and now the book returns like a haunted thing, strange-realism exploring a man’s haunted days, in a time when we’re haunted by the world we once lived. I’ve just preordered the new story collection "I Hold a Wolf" by Laura Van Den Berg and I look forward to its arrival in July.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
I've been watching the craziest things — "Wagon Train," "The Rifleman," and "Bonanza." They provide big laughs and ridiculous comfort. I didn't know "The Rifleman" was so maternal.
I rewatched the movie "Bridges of Madison County" and for the first time realized the story isn't about love at all but the romance of solitude and imagination. I love its portrayal of a woman finding peace and sweet relief in a little time alone. It's really a self-romance about a woman longing to escape her dreary life. Sigh.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
Anna Meredith. She’s a fantastic British composer whose work is weirdly rousing. Critics can’t decide if her music is classical or pop. I love the piece “Nautilus,” but all of her work is thrilling and profound. Mostly, during this strange time, I’ve been listening to women composers whose music is off-beat and unsettling: Kelly Moran, Beatrice Dillon, Keely Forsyth. I have a longer list but these for starters.
What are you currently creating?
I began to work again on an old novel too boring to discuss.
