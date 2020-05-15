Debra Magpie Earling relishes in time and dusting off an old project

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The only thing Debra Magpie Earling loves about these COVID-19 times is time itself. The writer and Montana State University professor has revived work on an old novel and is finding joy in her own collections of books and music.

Earling earned her MFA from Cornell University and teaches Fiction and Native American Studies. Her 2002 novel "Perma Red," set on the Flathead Indian Reservation in the 1940s, won the Western Writers Association Spur Award, WWA’s Medicine Pipe Bearer Award for Best First Novel, a WILLA Literary Award and the American Book Award.

Other publications include "The Lost Journals of Sacajewea," a collaboration with photographer Peter Rutledge Koch, and has stories in "The Last Best Place: A Montana Anthology," "Talking Leaves: Contemporary Native American Short Stories," "Circle of Women: Anthology of Western Women Writers," and "Wild Women: Anthology of Women Writers."

She is the recipient of a 2007 Guggenheim Fellowship.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?