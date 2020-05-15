For Megan McNamer, Proust and 'homeopathic' murder shows, all in a day

I'm currently reading "Swann's Way," the first volume in Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time (or Remembrance of Things Past)," the new translation by Lydia Davis. I read it first thing in the morning, before anything else (i.e. news), and sometimes I just read a few lines. This is a work that will not be rushed. I initially read it years ago, when I was pregnant and hoping to keep my mind sharp by taking a seminar. Despite the excellent teaching of Lois Welch, my response (attributable to youth and hormones) was often along the lines of — "What is he going on about?" Not a unique reaction, as it turns out — one Parisian publisher who rejected Proust's massive novel is reported to have said, "After 712 pages of this manuscript [and that's just a snippet] ... one has no notion, no notion at all of what it's all about ... What does all this mean? Where is it all leading?"