For Megan McNamer, Proust and 'homeopathic' murder shows, all in a day

Megan McNamer’s novel "Children and Lunatics" (Black Lawrence Press, 2016) won the Big Moose Prize. Her 2018 novel, "Home Everywhere," follows a group of confused tourists visiting an unnamed country in Asia and tells how they got there and where they think they're going.
She also says she's finished a new novel, although it doesn't yet have a publisher. "It's brief. And sort of elegiac, I guess. There's a lot of white space," she said.
Her essays have also been published in Salon, Sports Illustrated, The Sun, Tropic Magazine (of The Miami Herald) and Islands Magazine.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I'm currently reading "Swann's Way," the first volume in Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time (or Remembrance of Things Past)," the new translation by Lydia Davis. I read it first thing in the morning, before anything else (i.e. news), and sometimes I just read a few lines. This is a work that will not be rushed. I initially read it years ago, when I was pregnant and hoping to keep my mind sharp by taking a seminar. Despite the excellent teaching of Lois Welch, my response (attributable to youth and hormones) was often along the lines of — "What is he going on about?" Not a unique reaction, as it turns out — one Parisian publisher who rejected Proust's massive novel is reported to have said, "After 712 pages of this manuscript [and that's just a snippet] ... one has no notion, no notion at all of what it's all about ... What does all this mean? Where is it all leading?"
Who knows? I savor each sentence and want it to last a long time. I think of Proust writing most of this thing from the confines of his cork-lined sickroom. It is ecstatic, but also has an elegiac quality that is starting to feel suited to now.
I've already pulled two Barbara Pym novels off the shelf for reading at night. Comfort reading. Like a nice hot cup of Ovaltine.
I was eager to order "The Art of the Wasted Day," by Patricia Hampl. I saw it on a "How to Slack Off in a Pandemic" list and emailed Garth at Shakespeare and Co. in Missoula, and he had it, so I was able to bike right down and get it the same day. It was delivered via an antiquated basket and pulley system, manipulated through the transom window. Forget the efficiency of drones and robots — suddenly "book" became an even more valuable concept and commodity because of that careful and somewhat complicated delivery procedure. (I haven't started it yet. Too much Pym.)
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
I am very backward in terms of listening these days — due to small ears that don't easily accommodate ear buds and also just forgetting or neglecting to join the 21st century. Spotify overwhelms me, in terms of choice. Where is the fatedness I tend to associate with all art? But the other day I finally managed to wrassle some songs into a Playlist that I titled Covid. Here are the songs I have there, thus far. They're all from a long time ago. I have listened to things since. I love punk rock and Brahms and Balinese gamelan. But here's my Covid list:
- Don't Let It Bring You Down (Annie Lennox version)
- Dreams (The Allman Brothers Band)
- People Make the World Go Round (The Stylistics)
- Suzanne (Judy Collins version)
- River (Joni Mitchell)
- Old Man (Neil Young)
- It's Gonna Take A Miracle (Laura Nyro) (should add Save The Country)
- A Change is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke)
Elegiac. But comforting. And somehow fated.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
"Ozark." I can't explain it. An hour or two every night of gruesome murders, venal behavior, crassness, nudity, violence, language and smoking! I think it has a homeopathic effect.
What are you currently creating?
Finished a novel just recently. Don't know if anyone will want to publish it.
In this Series
Montana poets and writers share what they're listening to, reading, and watching lately
-
Precious McKenzie: 'You're never too old for picture books' and antidotes for pandemic gloom
-
Debra Magpie Earling relishes in time and dusting off an old project
-
Richard Ford on plague reading material and new work
- 14 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.