High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Birds, Bones, and Beetles: The Improbable Career and Remarkable Legacy of University of Kansas Naturalist Charles D. Bunker” by Chuck Warner

Editor's note: “Birds, Bones, and Beetles: The Improbable Career and Remarkable Legacy of University of Kansas Naturalist Charles D. Bunker” by Chuck Warner is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“Birds, Bones, and Beetles: The Improbable Career and Remarkable Legacy of University of Kansas Naturalist Charles D. Bunker,” by Chuck Warner profiles a museum collector, preparator, taxidermist, ornithologist, field collector, and teacher. Before writing this book, Warner, Bunker’s grandson, “hadn’t written anything longer than a business letter,” but he researched his grandfather’s life and presents him in this objective, coherent, and compelling biography.

In his early twenties, Bunker approached the director of the University of Kansas Natural History Museum — unsuccessfully — for a job in taxidermy. He persisted, visiting the museum repeatedly until the director hired him as a general helper.