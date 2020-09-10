High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Earth to Charlie” by Justin Olson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Earth to Charlie” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“Earth to Charlie,” the debut novel from Butte native Justin Olson, is an open-hearted and generous glimpse into teendom that invites readers to empathize with its softly troubled characters, and simultaneously with our younger selves.

Charlie Dickens feels trapped in a small world. This socially isolated high schooler spends his nights gazing at the night sky, imagining a life beyond his hometown of Whitehall, Montana, where his existence feels dull and isolated. Beset with challenges — crippling self-doubt, bullies, a difficult and neglectful father, an absent mother, a crappy job — this protagonist is nonetheless kind, likeable, and charitable. So, when new-to-town classmate Seth reaches out to Charlie for friendship, it feels like the life raft he’s been hoping for.

Relationships are the heart of the story, and Charlie and Seth’s friendship is easy to root for. This sensation of wanting them to succeed brings with it a quiet encouragement to be kind to young people, however foolhardy and headstrong as they may seem.