High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Encounters in Yellowstone: The Nez Perce Summer of 1877” by M. Mark Miller

Editor's note: “Encounters in Yellowstone: The Nez Perce Summer of 1877” is a finalist in the Creative Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

M. Mark Miller, a journalist and retired university professor, grew up listening to his grandmother’s stories of her travels, as well as her grandfather’s, into Yellowstone. Those stories ignited Miller’s interest, and he’s written four books on the subject, including the most recent “Encounters in Yellowstone: The Nez Perce Summer of 1877.”

People may know about the Nez Perce’s flight to freedom from Walla Walla, Wash., to the Canadian border, they may be less aware of the tribe’s movement through America’s first national park and the devastation of lives experienced by both American Indians and whites.

Miller collected first-person accounts of tourists through stories printed in historical newspaper and magazine articles, fleshed them out with additional scholarly research, and made this complicated story accessible. The maps, cast of characters, and timeline printed at the beginning of the book help readers keep track of important developments.