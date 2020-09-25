High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Fall Back Down When I Die” by Joe Wilkins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Fall Back Down When I Die” by Joe Wilkins is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains

Joe Wilkins was born and raised on a sheep and hay ranch north of the Bull Mountains of eastern Montana. “Fall Back Down When I Die” takes the reader back to this rugged land with a contemporary novel, where tensions sizzle over land rights and hunting regulations.

Every character is tangled up in relationships deeply tied to the memories and the history of this land, many who feel squeezed out of the only life they know.

Wilkin’s description of the people and the land is as lyrical as it is true.

"My father shot himself, he said. That's what my old man did after he was laid off, and then rehired, and then laid off again, and then had his truck repossessed, and really his whole goddamn life stolen out from under him. Stolen all for the sake of the spotted goddamn owl."