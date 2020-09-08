High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Forever Neverland” by Susan Adrian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Forever Neverland” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

Review by JON KOHN

For the Gazette

Susan Adrian’s chapter book reboots Peter Pan by bringing two contemporary siblings, the younger brother autistic yet an articulate writer, into a scattershot mythopoeia redolent of the Percy Jackson series.

Although J.M. Barrie charmed in 1904 with insolent, sophisticated storytelling, his concept never made sense to me. “Peter Pan” attributed escapist selfishness and violence to an idealized “eternal boy”: Edwardian wish fulfillment penned by a baronet who had seen a lot of children’s deaths. Peter had a pre-Raphaelite diffidence: a half-bird, gender unsure, flingingly free but flighty and obsessive. Peter ran away from his parents as an infant, chose girls to be his mom, yet as Pan he could not return love. And the author was a product of the judgmental culture he satirized, if he chose to make Tiger Lily a “Piccaninny princess.”