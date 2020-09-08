High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf” by Ted Rechlin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

The howls of a wolf can raise the hair on our necks, especially at midnight. Ted Rechlin, author and illustrator, presents a fresh look of this ancient predator with a beautifully done graphic book in “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf,” a High Plains Book Awards finalist in the Children’s Book category.

Rechlin begins the pages with “Lobo,” the tale of a Mexican wolf from the 1890s. Hunted by Seton, an expert marksman when it comes to wolves, Lobo finally meets his demise—yet in an unsuspecting way. Seton’s experience with Lobo leaves a profound impact on the man. He writes about his experiences with this wolf, which helps fuel early movements to protect wildlife.

In the next section, “21,” Rechlin details the return of wolves to the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone Park. He shares the story of 21 and 42, named for the numbers of their radio collars. These two massive wolves lead the Druid Peak Pack on various exploits until age and rivals force them to pass the baton to a new generation of Canadian wolves.