High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Lakota America” by Pekka Hämäläinen

Editor's note: “Lakota America” by Pekka Hämäläinen is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains
Finnish historian Pekka Hämäläinen has previously written about the Comanche nation. In “Lakota America,” he turns his attention to the Sioux, focusing especially on the ascendancy of the Lakotas occupying the western reaches of “Seven Council Fires” territory.
Hämäläinen references Western historians from Francis Parkman through Patricia Limerick, but he also relies extensively on winter counts, a preferred vehicle for recording tribal histories. He explores Lakota relations with French, British, Spanish, and American invaders, but establishes that the Lakota were at least equally concerned with other indigenous peoples, from the Mesquakies of the Great Lakes to the Crows, with whom they engaged, Hämäläinen asserts, in the longest known conflict in North American history. Lakota relations with other tribes were not always martial; they forged useful and durable “kinship” agreements with Cheyennes, Metis, and even individual European traders.
The book culminates, inevitably, in a taut but thorough account of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Hämäläinen examines that fateful event not in the context of the expanding United States, but rather as a predictable outcome of Lakota preparedness; having “already faced a thousand imperial challenges,” the Lakota “knew exactly what to do with” Custer.
Hämäläinen is committed to presenting history from a Lakota-centric perspective. He critiques the simple division of the Lakotas into agency “friendlies” and non-treaty “hostiles.” Leaders such as Red Cloud, Spotted Tail, and Sitting Bull emerge as skillful politicians dedicated to serving the entire community. The contributions of women to Lakota decision-making are acknowledged as well.
“Lakota America” reveals a “nomadic empire,” responsive to but independent from the purveyors of European New World dreams and American Manifest Destiny. The Lakota are presented as a nimble, flexible nation forged in the likeness of Iktómi, an unpredictable shapeshifter deity who Hämäläinen sees as a key to understanding them “not as quintessential villains or victims, but as central and enduring protagonists” shaping and reshaping their destiny while remaining true to their cultural heritage.
Bernard Quetchenbach teaches in the English Department at MSUB and is the author of “Accidental Gravity,” a collection of essays.
