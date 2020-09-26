High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Lakota America” by Pekka Hämäläinen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Lakota America” by Pekka Hämäläinen is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains

Finnish historian Pekka Hämäläinen has previously written about the Comanche nation. In “Lakota America,” he turns his attention to the Sioux, focusing especially on the ascendancy of the Lakotas occupying the western reaches of “Seven Council Fires” territory.

Hämäläinen references Western historians from Francis Parkman through Patricia Limerick, but he also relies extensively on winter counts, a preferred vehicle for recording tribal histories. He explores Lakota relations with French, British, Spanish, and American invaders, but establishes that the Lakota were at least equally concerned with other indigenous peoples, from the Mesquakies of the Great Lakes to the Crows, with whom they engaged, Hämäläinen asserts, in the longest known conflict in North American history. Lakota relations with other tribes were not always martial; they forged useful and durable “kinship” agreements with Cheyennes, Metis, and even individual European traders.