High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Major: A Soldier Dog” by Trevor Jones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Major: A Soldier Dog” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

World War II has erupted, and American soldiers need help. Who better to answer the call than man’s best friend? A finalist for the High Plains Book Awards Children’s Book category, “Major: A Soldier Dog” provides the answer.

Written from the view of Major, author Trevor Jones begins the tale of boy and dog on a North Dakota farm. Sid smells like soap, dirt, and syrup, and even as a puppy, Major knows he’s loved. Then the scent of fear fills the air.

Soon Major finds himself on his way to a new destination. Once he arrives, he sees other dogs. Lots of them. He also meets Zeke who smells like bacon and wool. Zeke teaches him new skills, and Major earns treats.

Eventually, the two cross the ocean to experience more adventures. Long walks, big noises, and the scent of fear comprise most days. The faithful canine saves Zeke and others from ambushes more than once. As the war drags on, both dog and man become weary. One day, Major hears happy voices. The war is over! Zeke and Major get to go home.