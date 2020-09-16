High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Mercy” by Shirley Camia

“did you see the arches fall to a line/ did you hear the beeps collide/ were you ready did you cry/ were you scared/ was it dark or full of light/ did you see lola/ can you breathe.”

Simple, short, yet striking, the poem offers a powerful reaction from the narrator and also offers a glimpse into the suffering her mother must have experienced while alive when she asks, “can you breathe?”

It is a manifesto of phases one experiences from the beginning of losing a loved one, to the minimal yet profound moments after like finally throwing away the last things they touched.

Camia’s writing is unassuming. It does not get in the way of the reader’s interpretation of loss. Rather, it creates a relatable common ground that allows a convergence between reader and narrator.

“Mercy” reconnects the reader with their own experiences. It is validation, but more so, a kindred soul showing that we are not alone.

Charity Dewing is a journalist at the Billings Gazette and adjunct professor at MSUB.

