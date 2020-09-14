High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Not a Thing to Comfort You” by Emily Wortman-Wunder

Editor's note: “Not a Thing to Comfort You” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Emily Wortman-Wunder’s collection of short stories are something well worth reading. Speaking authoritatively on myriad subjects, an authentic, tangible prose fetches her audience from the role of reader to that of a listener. Her stories hold a bewitching quality as if spoken late into the night amidst fire-lit cave walls.
Some lines, gnarly to read, press hot with apprehension and unease. Deep within others vibrates a tension and a restlessness not easily placed. Wortman-Wunder allows the story to unfold in a timely manner, easily bringing the reader to a place adequately primed to be discomforting.
“It’s the easiest thing in the world to stop being good and, once you stop you can never go back,” she writes in “Bad,” a visceral confrontation with the raw escapades of two teenage girls, bleakly ending in dismay and alarm.
“I hate the creek — there’s something wrong with it,” she unfolds in the chilling pages of “Trespassing,” exhibiting an uncanny story of what moving can portend for some unfortunate families.
Wortman-Wunder’s sketches remind us how masterful writing, more than other disciplines, is marked — a polish to be appreciated. She fashions a pulse to her lines, distant from colorless wastelands of simply recounting events in time and space. Occasionally using unwieldy, lively language, she gives her stories an essence of authentic association and attachment.
“Not a Thing to Comfort You” ranges from sorrowful, to curious, to that of a fever dream. I often finished stories and then asked, “What am I feeling?” jotting down the response. Wortman-Wunder gives rise to unsettling waves somewhere within us, diffusing sentiments we aren’t accustomed to feeling.
And, the mystery of what you actually feel is all the more unnerving. No, they are not a thing to comfort you, but they whisper to a flickering within the reader, yearning to hear a truly fine story. Perhaps lending credence that the mark of an alluring tale is not in what it illustrates, but what it summons from you.
Griffin Hansen is currently working construction with aims of writing.
