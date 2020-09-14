High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Not a Thing to Comfort You” by Emily Wortman-Wunder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Not a Thing to Comfort You” is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

Emily Wortman-Wunder’s collection of short stories are something well worth reading. Speaking authoritatively on myriad subjects, an authentic, tangible prose fetches her audience from the role of reader to that of a listener. Her stories hold a bewitching quality as if spoken late into the night amidst fire-lit cave walls.

Some lines, gnarly to read, press hot with apprehension and unease. Deep within others vibrates a tension and a restlessness not easily placed. Wortman-Wunder allows the story to unfold in a timely manner, easily bringing the reader to a place adequately primed to be discomforting.

“It’s the easiest thing in the world to stop being good and, once you stop you can never go back,” she writes in “Bad,” a visceral confrontation with the raw escapades of two teenage girls, bleakly ending in dismay and alarm.

“I hate the creek — there’s something wrong with it,” she unfolds in the chilling pages of “Trespassing,” exhibiting an uncanny story of what moving can portend for some unfortunate families.