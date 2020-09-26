High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “One Size Fits None” by Stephanie Anderson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “One Size Fits None” by Stephanie Anderson is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2020 High Plains

“One Size Fits None” is agriculture journalist and academic Stephanie Anderson’s engaging and superbly written call to action for farmers and ranchers to go beyond sustainable to regenerative farming — replenishing the earth rather than depleting it. She explains that healthier soils, teeming with bacteria, nematodes, and other organisms yield more nutrient-rich food, benefitting everyone.

For her research, Anderson traveled the U.S. interviewing growers who practice stewardship of the land rather than exploitation of it. She visited extensively with producers from Florida, New Mexico, and the Dakotas.

The author came of age on her own family’s conventional ranch, influenced by the 70s agricultural era of “go big or get out.” In order to survive, farmers bought more land, applied more chemical fertilizers, and often abandoned conservation practices such as crop rotation in order to increase profits. She describes throughout the book why “industrial agriculture is an environmental, social, and economic tragedy.”