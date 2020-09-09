High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Qaqavii” by Miriam Körner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Qaqavii” is a finalist in the Young Adult book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

Miriam Körner’s Qaqavii is a young adult adventure novel, yes, but one with many parts. Dog story, love story, what-the-heck-is-wrong-with-my-mother story, it also has much darker undercurrents of cultural history. It is one of those novels that tricks us into learning important things by disguising our education as entertainment.

Emmylou, the first-person present-tense narrator, and her mother have moved, again, this time to Churchill, Manitoba. The pair are running, mostly, because that’s what Kitty, her mother, does. Emmylou has been “volunteered” by her mother to be a waitress. When she is not doing that job poorly and exchanging sarcastic barbs with her mother (handled as both dialogue and internal monologue ripe with frustration and love), she wanders the streets of Churchill, half-hoping to see a polar bear, but finding instead a mysterious old woman and an engaging Inuit boy her age named Barnabas.