High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir” by Judith Sara Gelt

Editor's note: “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
Judith Sara Gelt’s book, “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir,” is the record of the author becoming an adult and making sense of her world, spanning her early teen experience and culminating at late middle age.
Set in and around Denver, Gelt shares a vivid and intensely personal narrative of growing up in a family deeply impacted by mental illness. The story begins in 1968 as Gelt enters her sophomore year of high school. With her family life in chaos due to her mother’s intermittent bouts of serious mental illness and her father’s inability to cope, Gelt is forced to navigate her world without the protective structure of a functioning family.
Early in the book, the teen is victimized by a beloved high school teacher, which results in her suicide attempt. She describes the event and its aftermath, emotionally alone and making adult decisions for herself at the age of 16.
The memoir transports the reader through Gelt’s choices and life events, some universally emblematic of growing up in the 60s and 70s. The book describes the shifting societal expectations, relaxed attitude toward drug use and the undulating role of Jewish faith and its rituals during her lifetime and in her personal life.
Throughout, Gelt veers in and out of her parents’ lives, persistent in her hope to understand and rectify her father’s cruelty and indifference. Ever-present is the lingering impact of mental illness throughout her life and her quest to make sense of her experiences.
Reflecting on similar personal decision points and relationships while navigating adulthood, the reader can easily share Gelt’s guilt, confusion, and intensifying anger. Gelt tells her story with clarity, presenting a complex and bittersweet storyline.
This is Gelt's first book, published at age 67, and in overcoming shame and the strong societal compulsion toward privacy, the writing of a memoir is an act of profound courage. “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity” is a significant work worthy of consideration as this year’s High Plains Book Award in the category of First Book.
Dianna Linder is Director of Grants and Program Development for the Billings Clinic Foundation.
