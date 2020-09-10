High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir” by Judith Sara Gelt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

Judith Sara Gelt’s book, “Reckless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir,” is the record of the author becoming an adult and making sense of her world, spanning her early teen experience and culminating at late middle age.

Set in and around Denver, Gelt shares a vivid and intensely personal narrative of growing up in a family deeply impacted by mental illness. The story begins in 1968 as Gelt enters her sophomore year of high school. With her family life in chaos due to her mother’s intermittent bouts of serious mental illness and her father’s inability to cope, Gelt is forced to navigate her world without the protective structure of a functioning family.

Early in the book, the teen is victimized by a beloved high school teacher, which results in her suicide attempt. She describes the event and its aftermath, emotionally alone and making adult decisions for herself at the age of 16.