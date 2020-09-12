High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Six Hundred Generations” by Carl M. Davis

Editor's note: “Six Hundred Generations” is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
When does Montana history begin? We often start with western exploration and the fur trade of the 18th and 19th centuries, even though we know there were people here thousands of years earlier. In this fine book, archaeologist Carl Davis brings to life these Indigenous cultures whose records are buried in the ground or painted on the rocks.
Archaeology can be a technical science that makes for difficult reading, but Davis has that rare ability to elucidate the techniques, methods, and concerns of archaeologists to a general audience without dumbing it down.
Davis guides us through fifteen episodes of Montana’s Indigenous history, each tied to a specific location. The result is a book that could be used to guide your summer travels around the state or enjoyed from the comfort of your armchair. From a 13,000-year-old burial site to the Rosebud Battlefield of just over a century ago, Davis skillfully explains the meaning of artifacts while also imaginatively and sympathetically reconstructing the lives of the people who used them.
These archaeological sites reveal ancient hunting techniques for everything from bison to rabbit, Indigenous relationships with domesticated dogs, pit houses that thousands of years ago provided shelter during Montana’s brutal winters, quarries for mining chert, and the emergence three thousand years ago of portable lodges as evidenced by hundreds of tipi ring sites.
Billings-area readers may be especially interested in the chapter on Pictograph Caves, where projectile points, butchering knives, fishing weirs, ornamental shells, and gaming dice tell stories of a natural shelter that for five thousand years has been home for people who hunted, fished, foraged, celebrated, and played games in this place.
Overall, this delightful book deserves a wide audience as we deepen our understanding of Indigenous Montana.
Tim Lehman is Professor of American History at Rocky Mountain College and author of “Up the Trail” and “Bloodshed at Little Bighorn,” winner of the High Plains Book Award Nonfiction Category in 2011.
