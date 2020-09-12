High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Six Hundred Generations” by Carl M. Davis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “Six Hundred Generations” is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

When does Montana history begin? We often start with western exploration and the fur trade of the 18th and 19th centuries, even though we know there were people here thousands of years earlier. In this fine book, archaeologist Carl Davis brings to life these Indigenous cultures whose records are buried in the ground or painted on the rocks.

Archaeology can be a technical science that makes for difficult reading, but Davis has that rare ability to elucidate the techniques, methods, and concerns of archaeologists to a general audience without dumbing it down.

Davis guides us through fifteen episodes of Montana’s Indigenous history, each tied to a specific location. The result is a book that could be used to guide your summer travels around the state or enjoyed from the comfort of your armchair. From a 13,000-year-old burial site to the Rosebud Battlefield of just over a century ago, Davis skillfully explains the meaning of artifacts while also imaginatively and sympathetically reconstructing the lives of the people who used them.