High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “Spin” by Colleen Nelson

Editor's note: “Spin” is a finalist in the Young Adult book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

Fifteen-year-old Dizzy seems like an average teenage girl. She lives with her dad and brother in an apartment above the family’s record shop, The Vinyl Trap. Music is her passion and she is getting good at “spinning,” another word for DJing.

One big secret sets her apart from other teens: She is the daughter of the world’s most recognized pop star, Georgia Waters. Georgia left the family when Dizzy was a year old. Her mother visited once during her childhood with legal papers to keep the family silent about their relationship.

Now, Georgia’s tour is coming to Dizzy’s hometown. Dizzy can’t get her mother out of her head or heart. She decides to go to her mom’s concert to confront her backstage. Will this resolve her frustration of not having a “normal” family?