High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “St. Boniface Elegies” by Catherine Hunter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “St. Boniface Elegies” is a finalist in the Poetry category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“One of the most startling paradoxes inherent in writing is its close association with death,” once said Walter Ong. An elegy is an exemplar, and “St. Boniface Elegies” by Canadian poet Catherine Hunter is her contribution.

“St. Boniface Elegies” explores loss of life through the passing of a mother and expands outward to other kinds of loss that displace meaning. Snow erases a city (“Two Thousand and Two”), progress alters childhood landmarks but not the city’s renowned architecture (“Landmarks”), and light pollution drowns out the stars (“The News”), as poem after poem the thread of relationship is tugged and loosened.

Yet, Hunter’s meditation on loss doesn’t fully eclipse discovery. As she winds through place and people, she turns upward toward space travel and the ships that carry us beyond gravity as a way out of grief: Curiosity (“Romance”), Voyager (“Collision”), and Parker Solar Probe (“Education”). But if this collection is only a chronicle of loss and discovery, I’m not sure it would have been nominated for awards stateside and in Canada.