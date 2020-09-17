High Plains Book Awards Finalist: "The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation" by Sara Wiles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation" is a finalist in the Art and Photography category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“One thing we all agree on is it’s hard being native. But that’s who we are.”

This line from “The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation,” a collection of stories and photos by Sara Wiles, honestly encapsulates Wiles’ experience observing and reporting on the Wind River reservation from 1973 to 2017. She grew close to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes and made it a mission to share their truth.

Wiles — an independent photographer and writer with a Master’s in anthropology from Indiana University — focuses largely on preservation of culture and language. She highlights William C’Hair, who made it his mission to teach Arapaho at the Wyoming Indian High School (the only high school on the reservation) and Joseph Goggles Sr., who worked to keep Plains Indian Sign Language alive.