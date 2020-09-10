High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage” by Gerry Robinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage” is a finalist in the First Book category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

“The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage,” a new novel by Gerry Robinson, explores the difficult life of the Cheyenne people as they struggle in the months following their victory against the United States in the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

What makes this book necessary and groundbreaking is that it is written by a descendant of people who participated in the battle. Robinson spent twenty years researching his culture and this time period. His skillful use of historical details colors the narrative without becoming pedantic. Robinson’s love of his people, the Northern Cheyenne, is apparent as he strives, and succeeds, to portray the variety of emotions that his people must have experienced as they made tough choices that sometimes resulted in death and injury as they fought to sustain their traditional ways of being.