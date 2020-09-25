High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Healer’s Daughter: A Novel” by Charlotte Hinger

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “The Healer’s Daughter: A Novel” by Charlotte Hinger is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains

History surrounds us in all that we do. Every location we visit — from our local main streets to the numerous battlefields and national landmarks throughout our country — historical stories help shape our understanding of how we think about these places, the people who populate these locales, or how these events unfolded. Charlotte Hinger’s historical fiction novel “The Healer’s Daughter” reimagines the settling of Nicodemus, Kansas, established by former slaves during the Reconstruction Period following the Civil War.

The depth of history and development of sense of place in this novel is detailed and historical and gives the reader the feeling of being in the moment, from experiencing the many horrors and tribulations of being uprooted from a life in Kentucky to creating a new life on the prairies of Kansas. Ambitious, wide-ranging, and deeply researched, Hinger sets the novel’s characters on an unforgettable journey to unknown lands that hold a new future. Exhibiting caution, openness, and fortitude, these characters battle the elements, other hostile parties trying to deceive the promise of a new beginning, and each other in order to make their goal of a settlement a reality.