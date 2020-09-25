High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Line Between” by Tosca Lee

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: “The Line Between” by Tosca Lee is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2020 High Plains

Tosca Lee’s High Plains Fiction Finalist centers on young Wynter Roth, exiled from the cult she grew up in only to find herself in a world about to end due to a fast-spreading pandemic. As a member of The New Earth Enclave and one of the chosen followers of the charismatic, manipulative Magnus, she believed that she would be one of the saved when the doomed society outside their walls destroyed itself.

Now a mysterious virus that causes dementia is sweeping through the nation, and she knows she is damned. On the cusp of the country’s collapse, however, she receives a container of samples that might hold the key to a vaccine. During her journey through an increasingly dangerous Midwest to deliver the case to a professor with CDC connections, she recalls the events that led her to exile from the cult.