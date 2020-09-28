High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Red Chesterfield” by Wayne Arthurson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note:“The Red Chesterfield” by Wayne Arthurson is a finalist in the Indigenous Writer category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

An equally odd and delightful read, “The Red Chesterfield” by Wayne Arthurson will give your eyebrows quite the workout. This short novel follows main character, M, as he traverses his suddenly chaotic and ridiculous life. “The object in the ditch is a chesterfield. Red. Which is what I write in my notebook, noting the location, time, and date. Red Chesterfield.” Do yourself a favor before you get started on this book – look up a picture of a chesterfield. Trust me, you will want to envision the piece of furniture that sets M’s life on such a captivating, eyebrow-raising trajectory.

The amalgam of normalcy and lunacy that Arthurson brought to M’s world is striking and enticing. Although it is a short novel, it will keep you on your toes the entire time and leave you wanting more. “The last few days of my life have been the most unusual I have ever experienced, disconcerting and exciting at the same time.” Along with the many dichotomies presented in the novel, Arthurson also draws many subtle comparisons, engaging the reader throughout the book and leading to exciting dialogue with fellow readers (you *will* recommend this book to someone else) after the reading.