High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena” by Jay Ingram

Editor's note: “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena” is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.

With their natural curiosity and quest to learn about and understand the world, children are the original scientists. Author Jay Ingram, provides ample opportunity for the reader — both child and adult alike — to engage with fascinating questions in “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena.”

The book is split into four sections: Bodily puzzles, mystifying animals, peculiar phenomena, and curiosities and oddities. Through these sections, Ingram identifies questions about a series of broad topics — from earwax to the Salem witch trials to the invention of the wheel to wasps and cockroach zombies.