High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena” by Jay Ingram

Editor's note: “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena” is a finalist in the Medicine and Science category of the 2020 High Plains Book Awards.
With their natural curiosity and quest to learn about and understand the world, children are the original scientists. Author Jay Ingram, provides ample opportunity for the reader — both child and adult alike — to engage with fascinating questions in “The Science of Why, Volume 4: Answers to Questions about Science Facts, Fables, and Phenomena.”
The book is split into four sections: Bodily puzzles, mystifying animals, peculiar phenomena, and curiosities and oddities. Through these sections, Ingram identifies questions about a series of broad topics — from earwax to the Salem witch trials to the invention of the wheel to wasps and cockroach zombies.
The strength of this book is its ability to captivate and pull the reader into scientific exploration of the world. Each mini-chapter is full of entertaining illustrations and diagrams, memorable explanations, and user-friendly descriptions of scientific studies. Through each topic, the book provides a brief introduction into how scientists and other experts search for answers related to these topics. The potential weakness of this book is that the wide array of topics will be perfect for elementary school kids but may frustrate older readers who might want to delve deeper into the research.
The ideal gift for the young budding scientist, the reader will walk away with an arsenal of fun facts to share with friends and family.
Ashley is the Director for the Office of Medical Education at Billings Clinic.
